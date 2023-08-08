Where is the Thorn Mausoleum in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 offers missions where exploring different areas holds significant importance. The method of initiating both main and side quests in Baldur's Gate 3 is distinctive, involving the necessity of first traveling to the specific region. However, delving into these specific locales involves navigating other areas, contributing to a slightly intricate process.

Among the noteworthy sites within the game lies the Thorn Mausoleum, within which resides a puzzle known as the Three Fresque puzzle. To partake in it, you must first arrive at this mausoleum.

Navigating through Baldur's Gate 3 requires precise directions, as a single incorrect path can lead to complications, so it's crucial to adhere to the correct directions to successfully arrive at the Thorn Mausoleum.

That said, this article details the directions to access the Thorn Mausoleum within Baldur's Gate 3.

Steps to reach the Thorn Mausoleum in Baldur's Gate 3

Moonrise Towers (Image via Larian Studios)

The path to the Thorn Mausoleum in Baldur's Gate 3 unfolds as you progress through Act 2, following your arrival at the Moonrise Towers. Upon reaching the towers, you must follow specific instructions to navigate toward the various sections of the mausoleum.

These areas within the mausoleum are not only eerie but riddled with numerous traps, making it imperative to proceed cautiously.

Step 1

Ascend the stairs (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon your arrival at the Moonrise Towers, continue in a straight direction and ascend the stairs close to the traps. After doing so, you will encounter a tree. Take a left turn from it.

Step 2

You will reach the House of Healing (Image via Larian Studios)

Keep moving forward, and you will encounter another flight of stairs. Take these stairs, and you will reach the House of Healing. Thereafter, go straight without any turns. As you move onward, you will notice bloodstains on the floors and piles of deceased bodies.

Step 3

Unlock the small door (Image via Larian Studios)

Proceed straight and access the Surgery Room. Inside, you will find a key. Pick it up and use it to unlock the small door. Then, take the left pathway and continue your journey.

Step 4

Trees with red flowers (Image via Larian Studios)

You will come across trees with red flowers. Progress further, and you will successfully arrive at the Thorn Mausoleum.

How to solve Thorn Mausoleum Buttons in Baldur's Gate 3

Step into the mausoleum and proceed by opening the gates. As you continue, you will encounter the Thorn Mausoleum Buttons puzzle. You will find two majestic walls with buttons near their bases. Activate these buttons and then engage with the central wall, pressing its button.

Following this, the main wall will open, granting you entry to the subsequent section. As you venture into this new area, you'll discover a precious item known as the Traversal Gem. Following that, your next journey will commence.