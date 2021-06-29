How to do a special shot in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush is nothing like a run-of-the-mill golfing simulator.

This Mario spin-off allows players to dash through the courses and send their golf balls flying in a variety of ways. The ball can be curved, given topspin, hit with some backspin, and more.

Mario Golf: Super Rush has a decent roster of playable characters and each one has their own special shot to pull off. These unique abilities help players sink the ball with little worry.

Performing special shots in Mario Golf: Super Rush

In Mario Golf: Super Rush, performing a special shot starts with the single click of a button. The L button is used to start a special shot when players are ready to take a hack at their ball.

There is a meter that indicates just how close players are to pulling off a special shot as well. This meter can be found underneath the potrait of the player character in Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Once it is full, a special shot can be performed. Press L and the character will go into a drastically different stance. The swing is done with the controller, just like a normal one, but will have a special twist to it.

Mario Golf: Super Rush special shots

Special shots give a certain affect to the ball in Mario Golf: Super Rush. Each character has a unique one that may change the way the ball acts or the way it interacts with the balls of the other characters.

In Speed and Battle Golf, coins are dropped that help refill the meter. In Standard Golf, the meter is filled by simply completing holes. Here are all of the special shots in Mario Golf: Super Rush.

Mario : Super Star Strike

: Super Star Strike Luigi : Ice Flower Freeze

: Ice Flower Freeze Wario : Lightning Blast

: Lightning Blast Waluigi : Slim Stinger

: Slim Stinger Princess Peach : Spiral Stinger

: Spiral Stinger Daisy : Blossom Strike

: Blossom Strike Yoshi : Eggschanger

: Eggschanger Donkey Kong : Burly Strike

: Burly Strike Bowser : Meteor Strike

: Meteor Strike Bowser Jr. : Smokeball

: Smokeball Boo : Mischief Twister

: Mischief Twister Rosalina : Shooting Star

: Shooting Star Pauline : Songbird Stinger

: Songbird Stinger Toad : Super Toad Strike

: Super Toad Strike Chargin' Chuck : Scrimmage Stinger

: Scrimmage Stinger King Bob-omb : Bob-ombs Away

: Bob-ombs Away Mii Character: Power Stinger

Edited by Nikhil Vinod