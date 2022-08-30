Splatoon 3 is set to arrive on September 9, 2022, and players everywhere are looking forward to blasting one another through plenty of PvP shooter action. To do so, players will have access to a host of new abilities, such as the Squid Surge.

As something of a stealth move, the Squid Surge in Splatoon 3 is a move that allows players to blend in with the ink on a stage wall. From there, they can gather momentum and launch themselves out of the ink for a quick boost to speed and elevation. It can help conceal a player while also giving them the ability to maneuver around targets or out of the line of fire.

How to tactically use Squid Surge for offense and defense in Splatoon 3

A player Squid Surges up a wall in Splatoon 3 (Image via Nintendo)

In the grand scheme of things, using a Squid Surge is a fairly easy undertaking. However, it can take some practice to use as efficiently as possible, since using Squid Surge wantonly can result in a player ending up in a bad situation where they may be open to getting inked themselves. However, once players learn the nuances of the move, they should be able to use it masterfully for both offense and defense.

How to Squid Surge in Splatoon 3

Press ZL, which should allow you to swim into any ink as long as it's located on a wall. Keep ZL held as you swim or you'll re-emerge from the ink pool. Hold the B button as you swim to begin charging the power of your jump. Once your character emerges slightly from the ink, release the B button but keep ZL held. Doing so will allow players to Squid Surge at the peak of the wall and gain a significant amount of extra height and speed from their jump.

Once players come out of their Squid Surge, they'll regain control of their character immediately. This means players jumping out of a Squid Surge will be able to immediately rain down ink on opponents or acquire targets some distance away. Being in the air at that particular speed also makes players a particularly difficult target to hit, which should be worth noting. Staying on the move is a big part of shooters like Splatoon 3, and Squid Surge is a great way to keep moving at high speeds through the map.

Fans have ample time before Splatoon 3 releases, and it never hurts to be fully aware of all the new techniques in the game. The sooner techniques like Squid Surge and Squid Roll are mastered, the better players will fare when they're finally dropped into the arena with their ink gun in hand.

Since the game's stages are vertically-inclined, Squid Surge should be a massively helpful asset for both new and old players. However, the viability of the move will only become clear over time. Splatoon's meta has always developed based on the compilation of various skills that players use to splat their way to the top, and it remains to be seen what role Squid Surge will play.

Edited by Siddharth Satish