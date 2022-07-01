How to start Cuphead's "The Delicious Last Course" DLC

The long-time anticipated downloadable content pack for Cuphead, "The Delicious Last Course," is finally available. Since its announcement four years ago, players have been counting down the days, eagerly awaiting the promised content expansion for the modern 2D platformer. Now, their wait is over.

After a series of announcements regarding numerous delays, many gamers believed that the expansion was in jeopardy. Some may even have considered the possibility that the game was canceled. However, this suspicion was quickly put to rest yesterday after the content launched on all platforms.

As many gamers who kept up with the DLC are aware, this pack features an entirely new island for players to explore and new bosses to challenge. However, considering this map is not part of standard gameplay, players need to access it from a new way. Luckily, doing so is quite simple.

Cuphead: Accessing "The Delicious Last Course" DLC

Official artwork for "The Delicious Last Course" (Image via Studio MDHR)

The process for gaining access to this DLC is rather straightforward as it is integrated into the game's standard pathing for a playthrough. For players wanting a concise and organized version of how they can find this area of the DLC, here is a list of the steps:

Enter the first area of the game or start a new file Navigate to the first mausoleum, the big white building by the river Complete the mausoleum's challenge Talk to the new NPC that shows up outside the building next to the boat

Of course, this is only a summarized guide for accessing the DLC, and may not help players trying out the game for the first time, now that the new content has come out.

Step One: Finding The Mausoleum

A portion of the first map in Cuphead (Image via Studio MDHR)

There are three areas in Cuphead's base game, as well as a final world that houses the last two boss fights. However, to access the extra content, players will need to turn their attention to the first island.

Those wanting to travel to the new island on a previously completed save file simply need to return to the first island as well. Thus, the records and progress on their main profile will remain untouched, which will save a lot of time and headaches compared to if players were required to start a new game.

Step 2: Find the Mausoleum

A player on their way to the first Mausoleum (Image via Studio MDHR)

The Mausoleum is a building present on each of the islands with the exception of the final area. These buildings house a level that requires players to defend a chalice from ghosts. Once completed, the player will be greeted by the spirit of Ms. Chalice and she will give the player a special ability to equip and use.

To access the DLC in Cuphead, only the first mausoleum needs to be completed. The building is located in the southeastern portion of the map. If players have already completed this level earlier in their playthrough, they do not need to go through the battle, and can move directly to the next step.

Step 3: Talk to the Ferryman

The final step required to access Cuphead's DLC is to talk to an NPC. The Ferryman spawns after players complete the previous steps and appears just outside of the mausoleum. If players have already completed the mausoleum challenge before purchasing the DLC, the Ferryman will already be there, waiting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far