How to start Kadan's quest in Lost Ark

Kadan is often mentioned throughout the story of Lost Ark, but players can now put a face to the name.

Prior to the most recent update in the MMORPG, Kadan was merely a character that players heard about. The Guardian Slayer was considered the stuff of legend in the game's lore.

Kadan's quest is now available. This endgame questline requires four other tough questlines to be completed before it can be accessed. Once those are done, players can dive right in.

How to begin Kadan's quest in Lost Ark

A promotional image for MMORPG's latest update (Image via Smilegate)

Players won't even be able to begin Kadan's quest without finishing the four prerequisites. These are other questlines that some may have already done before the update, including Kadan's quest in Lost Ark.

Here are the questline requirements that need to be done prior to starting Kadan's quest:

Complete the Feiton questline

Complete the Let There Be Light questline in Yorn

Complete the Start of Our Story questline in the Whispering Islet

Complete the End of the Trials questline in the Illusion Bamboo Island

On top of those being completed, players should be at level 50 and look for an 1100 or higher gear level. The quest can be brutal without the right equipment and those in the post-game will need the best gear possible.

Once all of the quests listed above are finished, players of the MMORPG can finally start Kadan's quest. To begin the quest, they will need to speak with an NPC in the Vern Castle location.

Travel to Vern Castle in North Vern

Find the Harmony Plaza area

Head to just outside of Queen's Castle

Speak to the NPC named Sebastian there

Accept Kadan's quest after speaking with Sebastian

Look through the objectives and begin the quest

Players should look for Sebastian in this area to start Kadan's quest (Image via Smilegate)

This quest will give Lost Ark players further insight into the world of Arkesia. It is also essential to the game's lore and finding the final Ark. They will also learn even more about Kadan, the Guardian Slayer.

The quest delivers newer cinematics to the game and is just the first of many that Smilegate plans to add to Lost Ark. This update lays the groundwork for more fascinating content.

