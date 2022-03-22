"It's pretty much pay-to-win": Lost Ark players are vexed at the honing rates and difficulty in progression to end-game

Lost Ark is quickly becoming a problem for several western version players if social media is believed. The game's launch was a massive success as more than a million concurrent players joined the game.

Amazon Games has routinely added new content, but some of it has now created problems. The crux of it came with the addition of the new Argos T3 raid. Since there are very few players at level 1370, the majority have started calling the game 'pay-to-win.'

Kozmic @KozmicPlays



1360/1340/1340/1080 as F2P. Argos dream is real With the new job still ramping up, health issues, and a mix of other things going on right now the biggest thing about Lost Ark is the steady and focused progression that hits all the right checkmarks for how my brain works1360/1340/1340/1080 as F2P. Argos dream is real With the new job still ramping up, health issues, and a mix of other things going on right now the biggest thing about Lost Ark is the steady and focused progression that hits all the right checkmarks for how my brain works1360/1340/1340/1080 as F2P. Argos dream is real 🙏

Lost Ark's western version is an extension of the game that originated in South Korea. The game also has versions in Japan and Russia, but all the versions differ in content. The problem with many fans in the western version has been differences in content.

What has irritated most fans is the difficulty of reaching level 1370. Many fans believe that this level can only be reached by spending real-life money, and hence the claims of the game being 'pay-to-win' have arisen.

Lost Ark players call the game pay-to-win

Free-to-play games often get accusations of becoming pay-to-win down the road. It also seems to be an issue with Lost Ark, as players lose patience with the game. Despite the developers stating that the game can be freely played, players believe otherwise.

The problem is not just for new players who may feel that the game is hard. Players will 300+ hours are informing their dissatisfaction over the game and dubbing it as play-to-win.

A-Kun Bwaaah @AyyyKunYT Okay I've played Lost Ark for 1 whole month now with 300 hours exact.



Gameplay is so damn good and satisfying, highly recommended... BUT

the deafening silence from AGS and the bad updates is wasting this game so much and yeah it's pretty much Pay to win they lied it's f2p. Okay I've played Lost Ark for 1 whole month now with 300 hours exact.Gameplay is so damn good and satisfying, highly recommended... BUTthe deafening silence from AGS and the bad updates is wasting this game so much and yeah it's pretty much Pay to win they lied it's f2p. https://t.co/MqcYARyJnV

Players have reached a point where they want the game's name changed.

skz @skzzzcsgo we need to rename lost ark to= pay to win game we need to rename lost ark to= pay to win game

The accusations of the game being pay-to-win are deterring some players. The general belief is to wait and see if the game improves the situation.

💀👑86ed @86ed_ Yeah I think I'm gonna chill on #LostArk for a bit. See if they adress the pay to win and honing issues before I sink any more time into this game. Yeah I think I'm gonna chill on #LostArk for a bit. See if they adress the pay to win and honing issues before I sink any more time into this game.

The honing rate of the game has been a major cause of concern. One player stated about a user in Asia who has an incredibly leveled-up weapon. Considering the success rate, it's very likely that the said user has spent a lot of real-life money.

Jonathan @jonathanmberman LOST ARK PAY TO WIN PROBLEMS



There's a guy in Asia with a 1605 ilevel and +24 sword... he made a 1.7% honing chance... my question is, how much money did he spend to do it? LOST ARK PAY TO WIN PROBLEMSThere's a guy in Asia with a 1605 ilevel and +24 sword... he made a 1.7% honing chance... my question is, how much money did he spend to do it?

Some users are irritated that the game is also promoting ads on top of all the existing issues.

Immaneed Bout tree fiddy @Nathani88740588 @playlostark Game is already pay to win, now your gonna tweet adds at me? Guess i drop my follow. @playlostark Game is already pay to win, now your gonna tweet adds at me? Guess i drop my follow.

Some users hope and pray for the developers to pay attention to the game.

420blaze its dat boi @DatBoi420noCap @playlostark Dont destroy your own game please. You guys have the knife and the cheese in your hands.. Dont waste that opportunity. Listen to the players, we are not asking for anything bizarre. The way the game is currently being presented to us makes it feels that it's 100% pay to win. WAKE @playlostark Dont destroy your own game please. You guys have the knife and the cheese in your hands.. Dont waste that opportunity. Listen to the players, we are not asking for anything bizarre. The way the game is currently being presented to us makes it feels that it's 100% pay to win. WAKE

As mentioned earlier, the Argos addition hasn't gone down well with the fans. The same T3 content has increased the problems for the game regarding pay-to-win claims.

Victor Ferraz @VitinhowF @playlostark the game is totally pay to win at the moment, there is no content to progress to argos, other than spending a lot of money, on the kr/ru server the content launch was totally different, Amazon is really forcing paytowin, that's what you can understand by visa. @playlostark the game is totally pay to win at the moment, there is no content to progress to argos, other than spending a lot of money, on the kr/ru server the content launch was totally different, Amazon is really forcing paytowin, that's what you can understand by visa.

Finally, the number of players giving up on the game is pretty clear and it's all down to the pay-to-win angle.

Bissanick @Zaravath @CalituKarri @anniefuchsia Fr. Main reason I refuse to play lost ark. Looks like it could be a good game but at the end of the day it's currently just pay to win trash @CalituKarri @anniefuchsia Fr. Main reason I refuse to play lost ark. Looks like it could be a good game but at the end of the day it's currently just pay to win trash

In the latest official message, the developers have acknowledged the problems. They claimed they got the maths wrong and thought that more players would be near the required level of the Argos raid.

The developers have also declared that they will be providing more T3 honing materials in the coming days. Whether it appeases the fans will be an entirely different matter.

