How to stock a total of 6 potions for sale in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

The Alchemical Ascension main event is live in Genshin Impact's 4.5 update. It requires you to run an Alchemy shop in Mondstadt, where you craft different potions and sell them to customers for profit. While initially, your shop can only stock up to three varieties of potions, upon progressing through the event, this can be increased to six.

Players can participate in Alchemical Ascension to obtain Primogems and several other in-game rewards till April 1, 2024. It is recommended you complete all the event objectives before then to obtain the new 4-star polearm, called Dialogues of the Desert Sages, for free.

To boost the sales efficacy of your Alchemy shop, here is how you can increase the number of potions you can stock in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension potion event: How to stock a total of 6 potions

The Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact version 4.5 is quite unique as it requires the players to sell potions based on market trends. You will have to stock potions that provide the abilities your customers need; therefore, it can do you well to stock multiple types of them for the highest profits.

The event NPC Freda (Image via HoYoverse)

As your shop continues to grow, after a certain point, you will need to get supplies and upgrades like the additional potion slots to keep up with the demand. You can do so by purchasing the upgrades from the event NPC, named Freda, in exchange for funds.

Originally, you could stock up to six different types of potions at your shop. However, you will have to unlock each additional slot after the first three slots from Freda. By spending the event currency, you can buy different operation bonuses from her. Here are all three categories of bonuses:

Alchemical Efficiency

Cultivation Efficiency

Sales Efficacy

Sales Efficacy operation bonuses (Image via HoYoverse)

The upgrade that increases the amount of potions you can stock in your shop is called "Sizeable Shop Shelf" and is part of the Sales Efficacy bonuses. To obtain this bonus, follow these easy steps:

Interact with the NPC Freda.

Then select the "Improve operating efficiency..." prompt to open the operations bonuses tab.

Open the Sales Efficacy tab from the left-hand side. It is the third option.

Select the Sizeable Shop Shelf bonus and click on Upgrade.

However, make sure you have enough funds to purchase before heading over to the event NPC.

