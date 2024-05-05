How to store supplies and resources in Manor Lords

Storing supplies and resources in Manor Lords is an essential step in mitigating food, clothing, and fuel shortages. Supplies and resources are key to building a sustainable town and having a direct influence on the villagers. The families in the Burgages are responsible for constructing structures, cultivating crops, breeding livestock, opening shops in the Marketplace, and other things that affect your progress in Manor Lords.

You are required to gather resources and develop your base from the get-go. This city-builder strategy video game (SVG) offers you an immersive experience where you must store the surplus of resources to battle harsh winters and losses incurred by external factors like Bandits stealing your supplies.

A shortage of resources is quite common in this title due to the Marketplace's first come, first serve feature that deprives the Burgages situated far away from the markets. Storing supplies and resources in Manor Lords helps to overcome such situations. This article will elaborate on how to do so.

Storing supplies and resources in Manor Lords

To store supplies and resources in Manor Lords, you must build the Storehouse and the Granary. During the rainy season and winter, the materials you have gathered will be destroyed unless they're stored in the buildings.

You will receive “Exposed Goods” alerts if you don’t have the appropriate buildings constructed in your village and your resources are in danger. This will eventually lead to starving villagers and massive losses. Hence, it is essential to construct storage buildings to progress in the game.

Storehouse

The Storehouse helps to store non-food resources in Manor Lords (Image via Slavic Magic)

The Storehouse is a generic storage space that can contain every resource material except food items and Timber. You can store construction materials, crops, military gear, and other goods. You must gather two Timber units to construct this structure in your village.

Follow these steps to build a Storehouse in Manor Lords:

Open the Construction menu.

Click on the Logistics category tab.

Look for Storehouse and click on the icon to build it.

It's worth noting that you can build a Large Storehouse as well, which will require five Timber and 10 Planks. It will increase the storage capacity to 2,500.

Granary

The Granary helps to store food resources in Manor Lords (Image via Slavic Magic)

The Granary is a vital storage structure that allows to stockpile food supplies and resources in Manor Lords. You can use it to keep food items, including Meat, Vegetables, Berries, Bread, Eggs, Apples, and Honey in the Granary. To construct the Granary, you will require two units of Timber and 10 units of Stone.

Follow the steps to build the Granary in Manor Lords:

Open the Construction menu.

Click on the Logistics category tab.

Look for Granary and click on the icon to build it.

That concludes our guide on how to store resources and supplies in Manor Lords. You can also check out our other guides:

How to assign workers and families II What is Marketplace Range II How to defeat Bandits II All difficulty options