How does Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League connect to the Arkhamverse games

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's connection to the Batman Arkham games is something that might not be apparent simply by looking at screenshots or gameplay footage related to these titles. However, despite being built as a looter-shooter, Rocksteady Studio's latest offering serves as a follow-up to the Arkhamverse games.

While the Batman Arkham Trilogy ended with Batman Arkham Knight and a fitting conclusion to the Caped Crusader's story, the developer still had a few more stories to tell within the same universe. Unfortunately, the new launch doesn't do a very good job of explaining its connections to the previous Arkham games.

Hence, here's a look at Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and how it connects to Rocksteady's previous titles, the Batman Arkham Trilogy/Arkhamverse.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League serves as an epilogue as well as a sequel to Rocksteady's Arkhamverse

The Hall of Justice features many Easter eggs and call-backs to Rocksteady's previous games (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

In terms of its narrative, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is technically a sequel to Rocksteady's final Batman Arkham game, Batman Arkham Knight. The events of Rocksteady's latest looter-shooter take place roughly five years after the conclusion of the latter title, which seemingly saw Batman sacrificing himself following the Knightfall Protocol.

Fans never get to see how Batman survives after Knightfall Protocol and meets up with Kal El (Clark Kent/ Superman) and the rest of Justice League. However, it is explained in the Suicide Squad game, albeit briefly in one of the audio logs in the game's central hub, the Hall of Justice.

If you're waiting to get more context on how the titular band of misfits got to land under Amanda Waller's wing, you can get a bit more context on the same via the upcoming prequel comic, Suicide Squad: Kill the Arkham Asylum. It essentially acts as a bridge, connecting the Arkhamverse to Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

The prequel comic is scheduled to be released on February 6, 2024. While it's great to see Rocksteady not abandoning the Arkhamverse following the events of Batman Arkham Knight, given how this studio handled the story surrounding Batman as well as the Justice League, some might think it would've been better if they had.

The tone of the story, despite tackling a very serious issue of Brainiac taking over Metropolis, is way too lighthearted. While the Arkham games also featured their own lighthearted moments, it barely, if ever, felt out of place, unlike Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, where almost every serious moment is quickly followed by a quip or a funny banter.