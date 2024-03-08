With the latest update installed, you can swap tendril colors in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, regardless of your suit. Before this update, the tendril colors depended on the main story progression, and once you unlocked the Anti-Venom suit, it couldn't be changed to the "black" variant unless you were wearing the Symbiote suit.

However, with the latest update, which also came bundled with the highly-requested New Game Plus game mode, you can freely swap tendril colors in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 without suit-related restrictions. However, the option to switch tendril colors isn't obvious since it's not found under the Suits menu.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to swap tendril colors in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Step-by-step guide on how to swap tendril colors in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

With the newly released update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, not only can you swap Peter's tendril colors, but also the time of day. However, there's a small catch to both these features: you can only access them after completing the main story. Additionally, the tendril color setting only applies to Peter's suits for obvious reasons.

The in-game option to swap tendril colors in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Since Miles doesn't have any Symbiote abilities, this setting doesn't affect his Spider-Man outfits. That said, here are the steps that you need to follow to swap tendril colors in Marvel's Spider-Man 2:

Make sure you have the latest update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 installed.

If you don't see the update show up automatically, you can manually trigger it by pressing options on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and selecting Check for updates .

. Once the game is updated, boot it up and load a save file.

While free-roaming in the game, press the options button and select Gameplay .

button and select . Under the Gameplay settings, select Tendril Colour and choose between Story, Black, and White.

Note that this setting will only appear after completing the main story to avoid potential spoilers. The Tendrils show up whenever you use Peter's Symbiote or Anti-Venom abilities. Before the update, the color of these abilities was governed by the story's progress.

As such, if you're someone like me, who liked the Black Symbiote suit but didn't really like the tendril color for that outfit, you can now make it so that your tendril abilities are colored white, despite you wearing the Balck Symbiote suit or its other variants. Or you can do the complete opposite, rocking the Anti-venom suit with black tendrils.