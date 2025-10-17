How to take 1 photo with the Harvest Dance Stage in Golden Fields in Infinity Nikki

Taking one photo with the Harvest Dance Stage in Golden Fields is part of the Day 1 tasks for the "Cups of Days Gone By" event in Infinity Nikki 1.10. This event requires players to perform certain daily tasks, which rewards them with "Cherished Brew". Once a sufficient amount of Cherished Brew has been gathered, it can be exchanged for valuable items such as Diamonds, Glitter Bubbles, Shiny Bubbles, and Bling.
For this particular task, you will need to take a photo of Nikki standing on the special Harvest Dance Stage in the Abandoned District. This article provides a guide on completing this task in the Cups of Days Gone By event in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: Taking 1 photo with the Harvest Dance Stage in Golden Fields
The Harvest Dance Stage is a temporary location that can be found in Infinity Nikki 1.10. It is located in the Abandoned District, and you can find many Pieceys gathered in the area, celebrating 'Golden Season'.
Follow these steps to take a photo with the Harvest Dance Stage in Infinity Nikki:
Teleport to the Abandoned District
The Harvest Stage is located in the Abandoned District island closest to Rockfall Valley. To get here, first teleport to the Beside the Golden Fields Warp Spire, which serves as the entryway to the Abandoned District.
Head to the Harvest Dance Stage
Once here, follow the path and walk straight east till you reach the Harvest Dance Stage (you will find a few Pieceys nearby).
Take a picture of Nikki standing on the stage
Get up on the Harvest Dance Stage, and photograph Nikki while she is standing on it. Note that only Nikki will be detected by the system, and that a separate on-screen prompt identifying the stage will not show up. Once Nikki is in frame with the Harvest Dance Stage in the background, snap a photograph.
Doing so will complete the "take 1 photo with the Harvest Dance Stage in Golden Fields" task in the Cups of Days Gone By event in Infinity Nikki 1.10.
