Infinity Nikki Golden Album event guide

Golden Album is a limited-time photo collection event in Infinity Nikki 1.10. In this event, players are required to collect a total of eight photographs, each having some link to the theme of the ongoing version, which is "Golden Season". While some of these photographs are taken automatically by the system while playing through the main quest for the patch, others require to be taken manually by completing World and Random quests, or heading to certain locations and photographic specific NPC characters.

This article provides a guide on completing the Golden Album event in Infinity Nikki 1.10.

Guide on completing the Golden Album in Infinity Nikki

In order to collect all photographs needed for the Golden Album, you will need to finish the main quest "Nikki's Case File: The Golden Secret", which will grant access to all quests and locations necessary for taking certain photographs for the album.

Follow this guide to collect all eight photographs in the Infinity Nikki Golden Album event:

Photographs 1-4

Pictures 1-4 are taken by the system (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The first four photographs are taken automatically while playing the Infinity Nikki 1.10 Exclusive quest, at the following points in the storyline:

When Liora helps Nikki transform in order to collect information from the birds

During Nikki's styling challenge with the Sovereign of Sexy

During Nikki's transformation while chasing Mr. Leon

When Nikki, Golden Tango Julie, and Ms. Scarlet wave goodbye to Liora as she leaves

Photograph #5

Snap a photo of the Morning Fruit-Stomping Pieceys (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This photo can be taken while playing through the "Slow and Steady" random quest in Infinity Nikki 1.10. While playing this quest, you will need to take a photograph of the Morning Fruit-Stomping Pieceys, which will then be automatically uploaded to the Golden Album.

Photograph #6

Take a photo with the winner of the contest and the locomotive in the background (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

In order to take this photograph, you will first need to begin the "Golden Piecey Award! Live!" World quest. Towards the end of the quest, you will be prompted to take a 'group photo of the winning Piecey and the locomotive'. Doing so will add the photo to the Golden Album.

Photograph #7

Choo-Choo Train's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To gaiin access to the location for this photograph, the World quest "Junior Conductor, Set Off!" needs to be completed first. Once you finish the quest, teleport to the Choo-Choo Station Old Platform Warp Spire in the Abandoned District, and talk to Boldly-Going Nana to begin driving the Choo-Choo Train.

Take a picture while driving the Choo-Choo Train (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once the train is in motion, switch to camera mode and snap a photograph of the Choo-Choo Train.

Photograph #8

Location of Madam Julie in the Abandoned District (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After you have completed the entire "Nikki's Case File: The Golden Secret" quest series, the Sovereign of Sexy, Madam Julie can be found at her designated stage in the Abandoned District. To get here, first teleport to Beside the Ripple Wine Cellar Warp Spire, and head a short distance west to reach the stage. Note that you can only find Madam Julie here during night-time. Hence, you may need to change the in-game time using Run, Pear-Pal in order for her to appear.

Take a photo with Madam Julie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once you spot her on the stage, stand beside her, and open up the in-game camera. After making sure that both Nikki and the Sovereign of Sexy are detected by the system, snap a photograph of the duo.

