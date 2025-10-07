Infinity Nikki Golden Album event guide

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Oct 07, 2025 14:59 GMT
Guide on completing the Golden Album photo collection event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Guide on completing the Golden Album photo collection event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Golden Album is a limited-time photo collection event in Infinity Nikki 1.10. In this event, players are required to collect a total of eight photographs, each having some link to the theme of the ongoing version, which is "Golden Season". While some of these photographs are taken automatically by the system while playing through the main quest for the patch, others require to be taken manually by completing World and Random quests, or heading to certain locations and photographic specific NPC characters.

Ad

This article provides a guide on completing the Golden Album event in Infinity Nikki 1.10.

Guide on completing the Golden Album in Infinity Nikki

In order to collect all photographs needed for the Golden Album, you will need to finish the main quest "Nikki's Case File: The Golden Secret", which will grant access to all quests and locations necessary for taking certain photographs for the album.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Follow this guide to collect all eight photographs in the Infinity Nikki Golden Album event:

Photographs 1-4

Pictures 1-4 are taken by the system (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Pictures 1-4 are taken by the system (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The first four photographs are taken automatically while playing the Infinity Nikki 1.10 Exclusive quest, at the following points in the storyline:

Ad
  • When Liora helps Nikki transform in order to collect information from the birds
  • During Nikki's styling challenge with the Sovereign of Sexy
  • During Nikki's transformation while chasing Mr. Leon
  • When Nikki, Golden Tango Julie, and Ms. Scarlet wave goodbye to Liora as she leaves

Photograph #5

Snap a photo of the Morning Fruit-Stomping Pieceys (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Snap a photo of the Morning Fruit-Stomping Pieceys (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This photo can be taken while playing through the "Slow and Steady" random quest in Infinity Nikki 1.10. While playing this quest, you will need to take a photograph of the Morning Fruit-Stomping Pieceys, which will then be automatically uploaded to the Golden Album.

Ad

Photograph #6

Take a photo with the winner of the contest and the locomotive in the background (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Take a photo with the winner of the contest and the locomotive in the background (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

In order to take this photograph, you will first need to begin the "Golden Piecey Award! Live!" World quest. Towards the end of the quest, you will be prompted to take a 'group photo of the winning Piecey and the locomotive'. Doing so will add the photo to the Golden Album.

Ad

Photograph #7

Choo-Choo Train&#039;s location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Choo-Choo Train's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To gaiin access to the location for this photograph, the World quest "Junior Conductor, Set Off!" needs to be completed first. Once you finish the quest, teleport to the Choo-Choo Station Old Platform Warp Spire in the Abandoned District, and talk to Boldly-Going Nana to begin driving the Choo-Choo Train.

Ad
Take a picture while driving the Choo-Choo Train (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Take a picture while driving the Choo-Choo Train (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once the train is in motion, switch to camera mode and snap a photograph of the Choo-Choo Train.

Ad

Photograph #8

Location of Madam Julie in the Abandoned District (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Location of Madam Julie in the Abandoned District (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After you have completed the entire "Nikki's Case File: The Golden Secret" quest series, the Sovereign of Sexy, Madam Julie can be found at her designated stage in the Abandoned District. To get here, first teleport to Beside the Ripple Wine Cellar Warp Spire, and head a short distance west to reach the stage. Note that you can only find Madam Julie here during night-time. Hence, you may need to change the in-game time using Run, Pear-Pal in order for her to appear.

Ad
Take a photo with Madam Julie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Take a photo with Madam Julie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once you spot her on the stage, stand beside her, and open up the in-game camera. After making sure that both Nikki and the Sovereign of Sexy are detected by the system, snap a photograph of the duo.

Ad

Also read: How to get Painted Cliffs outfit in Infinity Nikki

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications