How to take a boat ride in Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale

Genshin Impact offers you a variety of ways to explore its ever-expanding map. With the release of the 4.4 version of the game, you can now ride a bamboo boat in Chenyu Vale: Upper Vale. The boat has two seats, so you can enjoy the ride with a co-op partner.

For those who are curious, this article discusses how to take a boat ride in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Genshin Impact: How to take a boat ride in Chenyu Vale

Sun Rao, an NPC located at the Yilong Wharf Village pier (Image via HoYoverse)

When you first unlock the Upper Vale Statue of The Seven in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale, teleport to the waypoint at Yilong Wharf village. Use the elevator inside the water dam to reach the bottom.

Now, head right and follow the stone-paved road to the wooden pier to find an NPC named Sun Rao. Upon interacting with him, he will offer you a ride to the Qiaoying Village on his bamboo boat.

Upon accepting the offer, you can start your boat ride to Qiaoying Village while enjoying the breathtaking scenery of Chenyu Vale.

Bosu, an NPC located at the pier near Qiaoying Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Likewise, you can also take a boat ride from Qiaoying Village to Yilong Wharf Village. To ride this bamboo boat to Yilong Wharf, teleport to the Statue of The Seven of Chenyu Vale: Upper Vale.

Head west till you reach a wooden pier to find an elderly NPC named Bosu waiting on a bamboo raft. Upon interacting with him, he will offer you a boat ride to the Yilong Wharf Village.

How to unlock the Yilong Wharf village Teleport Waypoint

The Yilong Wharf village Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Upper Vale Statue of The Seven in Chenyu Vale and head west towards Mount Lingmeng. Now, head north and cross a bridge. Start walking west to make your way down the valley.

Cross the water dam in front of you, and the Teleport Waypoint will be on the right side of the stone-paved street.

How to unlock Chenyu Vale in Genshin Impact

Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

Before heading to Chenyu Vale, make sure you have finished the Song Of The Dragon And Freedom Archon quest. After doing so, simply teleport to the Waypoint located on the topmost part of Minlin, above the Noblesse Oblige Artifact Domain.

Now, head towards Chenyu Vale, and once you reach it, you will be greeted by the local Adepti, Fujin. After you finish talking to her, you will be teleported in front of the Upper Vale Statue of The Seven. Now, you can start exploring Chenyu Vale in Genshin Impact.