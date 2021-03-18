How to take a Pokemon GO snapshot

Pokemon GO is all about "catching them all" in a real-world setting, and part of that experience involves seeing a Pokemon through the lens of a phone or a Pokemon GO snapshot. Whether it's for a challenge or simply to get the Pokemon GO snapshot, getting a photo of a Pokemon is pretty easy.

There are a couple of different routes that players can take in order to get a snapshot of a Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

The easiest way to get a snapshot is for players to simply go to the Pokemon menu or inventory and select a Pokemon that they would like a Pokemon GO snapshot of. Once players have selected the Pokemon that they want a photo of, they should look towards the top right of the screen, right under the favorite star.

A camera icon should be located there, and players just need to tap on the icon. This will bring players to a screen where a Pokemon GO snapshot can be taken. If players have the Niantic AR activated, they will be prompted to look around the room with a camera and find a flat surface. It's a more complicated step when compared to turning the AR mode off.

If the AR mode is turned off, all players need to do is click the photo symbol at the bottom of the screen and get as many Pokemon GO snapshots as they would like.

Other methods to get to the Pokemon GO snapshot screen

There are a couple of other quick methods for taking Pokemon GO snapshots.

Players are brought to the stats screen any time a Pokemon is caught. From there, the same photo symbol can easily be tapped to take a snapshot.

There is also a Pokemon GO snapshot camera in the items bag that can simply be tapped. It will bring players to the Pokemon menu or inventory, and a Pokemon can be selected from there. It's a longer process than the base method.

While some players may just want a Pokemon GO snapshot for their photo library, they are also useful in the game. For many field research tasks, players have to get snapshots of specific Pokemon or types.

If players are working on increasing their Pokemon buddy level, taking snapshots of that Pokemon will increase the heart for that day.