Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 Challenges: How to throw a fish back into the water

Fortnite players can earn their weekly XP by completing Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 12 Challenges that just went live yesterday.

One of these challenges requires a player to snag a fish and throw it back into the water. This quest is easy XP, as there are plenty of fishing spots around Apollo Island to choose from, and any one of them will do.

How to throw a fish back into the water in Fortnite

Image created with Fortnite.gg

The first step in this Fortnite challenge is to land near any one of Apollo Island's many fishing spots and find a fishing rod. Once players have done that, it is time to fish. It does not matter which fishing spot players choose or the kind of fish they catch.

With a fish in hand, players must toss the thing back into the water for a new chance at life. This can be done by equipping the fish, holding the aim down sight button, and clicking the fire button.

This will chuck the fish back into the water like a floppy grenade, earning Fortnite players a cool 20,000 XP.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 12 Challenges

With the new week of challenges starting today, all quest areas will be busy with Fortnite players rushing to complete their quests and earn their XP. Plan rotations accordingly to get into Shipwreck Cove, grab a portrait, and get out without getting caught in too much crossfire.

Other Week 12 Challenges include: