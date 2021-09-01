How to throw a low pass in Madden 22

Madden 22 has plenty of different pass mechanics that players can utilize in their offense, and low pass is a great tool for getting around defenders in many situations. While mechanics in Madden 22 may have some extensive options, executing the actions isn't too difficult.

In general, the low pass is used much more conservatively when compared to other options. Much of the time, a bullet pass or a touch pass may offer better openings for an offense. However, the low pass shouldn't be forgotten.

To execute a low pass in Madden 22, one needs to follow a simple combination of buttons. Combination labels will depend on the platform, but the buttons are the same. Players should hold LT on Xbox or L2 on PlayStation. When they use the triggers, the buttons should be held for the next step.

With the low pass activated, players then need to select the receiver with the corresponding button. If the receiver is labeled with an X after the low pass is activated, then simply tap X and the pass will be thrown. However, that's not the only way to utilize a low pass in Madden 22.

Other combinations of the low pass in Madden 22

The base low pass in this year's Madden is simple enough and can get the job done against the right offense. But there is more to the pass than meets the eye.

Just like other passing options in Madden 22, players can mix the low pass with other methods such as a bullet pass. It adds even more options for players to open up a defense and gain successful yards.

Every combination with a low pass includes the lob pass, the bullet pass, and the touch pass. To execute them, players need to make slight changes to the way they tap the receiver button.

Players still need to use LT/L2 when throwing the low pass. However, tapping the receiver button will cause a lob pass. Holding the receiver button will cause a bullet pass, and simply hitting the button and letting go will cause a touch pass.

It can take some practice to get the correct throws, and of course low passes aren't the only options in Madden 22. But when players throw something, this kind of pass will appear as text at the bottom of the screen to inform them.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul