A simple guide to becoming a professional Free Fire player.

Garena Free Fire is a game known for its short and intense battles. To become a Free Fire pro player, one needs to keep knocking one's opponents till the last man remains. The game has gained popularity in the mobile gaming industry. It is the most downloaded game on the Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire has now moved to esports. Many tournaments with significant pool prize are currently being held all over the world. In their journey to become pro Free Fire players, players spend hours and hours in Free Fire boot camps for practice. .

If you are one of the enthusiasts wanting to become a professional player in Free Fire, you must know how to improve your gameplay. In this regard, here are some tips to help you become a Free Fire pro player.

Beginner Guide

~Choose your device carefully. For example, if you are a seasoned CS-GO player but new to mobile gaming, then go for mobile emulators such as Bluestacks or Nox player. And, if you are using a lower RAM device, upgrade it to one having at least 4 GB RAM.

~Adjust HUD to your comfort. Enable left side fire button (the default is enabled on scope). Apart from the fire button, position the jump and scope buttons correctly as you will have to use them frequently during combats.

~Adjusting sensitivity is an important tip that has a lot to do with gameplay. Different players prefer different sensitivity settings. PC (emulator) users mostly prefer lower sensitivity settings, and have to take into account the mouse DPI settings as well. On the other hand, mobile users prefer a higher sensitivity. However, the sensitivity settings should be lowered for all higher-level scopes.

~Use all varieties of weapons during your gameplay. From guns to grenades, you must try your hands on everything. Try to figure out which weapon combination suits best for your strategy.

Amateur Guide

Choose your characters wisely in the game.

~Practice different modes of games, and figure strategies for different styles of play: stealthy sniper or sassy shotgunner. Experiment with different roles and stick to one of them. You would need to adjust your part depending on if you are playing solo, duo, or squad.

~Communication with your teammate is essential. Give your teammate hints on resources and enemies, and always stick with your team. A communication gap will put both you and your team at risk. Watch a lot of YouTube videos on team gameplay involving intense fights. Observe how a seasoned player makes decisions in the heat of combat.

~Choose your character wisely. Most of the characters do not come cheap, and you don't want to fret over your wasted gold and diamonds. There is no need to go for diamond costing characters just yet. First, prepare a list of characters that you want to unlock. Secondly, open their characteristics, and level them up. Only when they are levelled enough, go for unlocking the ability slots. Ability slots are costly. It makes sense to open ability slots only for those characters you are most likely to use as your main character.

~Keep learning new tricks. Scope-in-scope-out shooting, healing teammates through walls, using trees, and other barriers to survive from vehicle knock out, double grenade attack, jump firing, the left-right movements to dodge incoming fire, and many more. Master these tricks, and you will slowly but surely become better at Free Fire.

Semi-Pro Guide

~Play more and more matches to gain battle experience. Observe others, and practice their skills and strategies.

~Keep on learning your shooting skills, and take them to the next level. Learn to make smart decisions quickly. Practice to the point where your responses become reactions.