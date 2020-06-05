How to control AKM recoil in PUBG Mobile

We take a look at some recoil control tips for the AKM.

It is often difficult for PUBG Mobile players to transfer sprays with the AKM.

How to control the recoil of AKM

The AKM is one of the most powerful assault rifles in PUBG Mobile and in the right hands, it can even take down enemies in the blink of an eye.

Initially, most players find it difficult to transfer sprays with the gun. It takes an insane amount of practice to finally ace the recoil control, especially with guns like the AKM, the M762 and the SCAR L.

In this article, we’ll focus on the recoil control, stats and the best attachment setup for the AKM.

Stats & recoil of the AKM in PUBG Mobile

Stats of the AKM (Image credits: Gamingmonk)

The AKM has the highest hit damage amongst all the assault rifles in PUBG Mobile, which makes killing your opponents easy. However, there is a catch. While a player can inflict the highest amount of damage per bullet with this weapon, the stability of the gun takes a major beating as players constantly struggle to control the recoil.

For short-range firefights, it makes sense to use the AKM in full auto, but it is definitely advisable to use it in a single fire for medium-to-long range firefights. Players will still suffer from the upward kick but it will be easier to handle overall. This is why it is better to use the AKM as a replacement sniper rifle. In other words, use another gun as your primary weapon for short-to-medium range fights.

Hit damage: 47

Type: Assault Rifle

Attachments: 3

Reload Time: 2.2s

Best Attachments

Best attachments for the AKM

The AKM has the slowest rate of fire compared to all other assault rifles, which is why it is advisable for players to use the gun as a replacement sniper rifle, making it even easier to land headshots. A compensator and a suppressor works miracles for this gun since a player will need every bit of recoil reduction when using it.

How to control the recoil of AKM

Recoil pattern of the AKM

Drag-down method: The recoil of the AKM can be very unstable. One can use the drag-down method to control the vertical recoil of the weapon. This technique can be mastered by dragging the free-look finger down while one is shooting.

Suitable Grips: The grip plays an important role in bringing down the recoil of the gun significantly. It is not recommended to use the vertical grip because it only stabilizes the vertical up-and-down spray pattern and not the horizontal one. The aforementioned drag-down method can easily take care of the vertical recoil.

Note that the half grip and the angled grip work best in the AKM. However, one can always jump into the training ground and find out which grips work best for them.

Sensitivity snd scope: It is also very important for players to control their spray recoil. The 4x and 6x scopes are the most preferred scopes in case of long-range engagements. In CQC situations, the red-dot is an ideal choice. The red-dot provides a better vision and is highly beneficial in short range.

Best Sensitivity Settings for ADS players: 3rd Person No Scope: 80%, 1st Person No Scope: 80%, Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60%, 2x: 60%, 3x: 36%, 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20%, 6x: 18%, 8x: 8%.

