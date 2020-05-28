How to convert Valorant sensitivity from other games

Image Courtesy: Dexerto

If first-person shooters are your go-to video game genre, then you will know just how important mouse settings are when it comes to getting better at a game. Factors like DPI and scoped sensitivity are all integral to helping you react to situations accurately.

Having said that, every shooter has different sensitivity settings which will need time to get accustomed to. Whether it is CS: GO, Apex Legends, Overwatch, Rainbow Six or even Valorant, you will need to adjust the mouse settings differently in each game in order to get the perfect sensitivity that will fit your playstyle.

Shooter to Shooter conversion math

If you regularly play some of the most popular shooters out there, such as CS: GO, Apex Legends, Overwatch and Rainbow Six, then we have some very easy-to-implement formulas that you can use to convert your sensitivity from those games into Valorant.

Here are the conversion rates:

CS: GO sensitivity divided by 3.18181818

Overwatch sensitivity divided by 10.6

Apex Legends sensitivity divided by 3.18181818

Rainbow Six sensitivity divided by 12.2

Destiny 2 sensitivity divided by 10.6

COD: Warzone sensitivity divided by 10.6

Valorant to get its official release next month

Even with all the agents and their abilities, Valorant is still a game that has its roots firmly based on aiming and shooting. Hence, your mouse sensitivity and crosshair accuracy will be key in helping you stay one step ahead of the pack when the game officially launches on June 2.

It's @RiotSuperCakes and @RiotZiegler back with an important update on the future of VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/qGZfv3DWEb — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 21, 2020

As all of the ranked stats and achievements are going to be reset after the closed beta ends today, it’s more important than ever to get the perfect mouse sensitivity that can help you style on your opponents and make insane clutch plays in multiple rounds.