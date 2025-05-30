How To Defeat Caligo, Miasma of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

Caligo, Miasma of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign, is one of the major Nightlords that you will face. Given that this is one of the main story's final bosses that you will fight at the end of the expedition, this dragon is quite powerful and will pose a threat to you. Similar to some of the other Nightlords, Caligo can inflict you with a debuff called Frostbite, which makes the fight challenging.

This article will go over how you can defeat Caligo, Miasma of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to beat Caligo, Miasma of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

Caligo, Miasma of Night (Image via FromSoftware)

Caligo, Miasma of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign is a massive four-winged dragon and one of the eight Nightlords or main bosses in the game. This boss is quite challenging, as it can inflict Frostbite on you and your party, and the battle is also gimmicky.

Before you head into the fight with Caligo, make sure to equip Relics that give you resistance to Frostbite. A ranged character is quite a good pick against the boss, as well as Duchess, and any tanky character like Wylder will help you out. Also, the boss is weak to Fire damage, so make sure to collect some of those from Limveld before the third day.

Now let's take a look at how to beat Caligo, Miasma of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Caligo's fight is quite straightforward, except for a few gimmicks. Staying beneath the dragon is a good way of avoiding its damage.

Attacking it with fire will break its stance. This can be triggered multiple times, so make sure you are doing so.

The boss will, at times, fly away, covering the entire arena with fog. Look at the sky to check if it is freezing up. Run away to the far end if it does, else it will fall upon you, inflicting Frostbite and damaging you.

If the sky is not freezing, quickly look for pillars around the arena and take cover behind those. The boss will unleash a deadly ice attack that can cause significant damage.

Try to get a critical hit on its head when its stance is broken. This will allow you to delete a chunk from Caligo's HP bar.

The fight against Caligo, Miasma of Night is full of gimmicks that might take you a few runs to understand. Defeating the boss will give you the Fissure in the Fog Elden Ring Nightreign trophy.

