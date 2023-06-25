How to defeat Typhon in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 delivers an epic encounter with Typhon, an engaging boss battle that offers players a thrilling and action-packed gameplay experience. The fight showcases visually stunning elements and epic cinematic sequences while also presenting a significant challenge that players must overcome. Defeating the boss requires strategic navigation through different phases, careful analysis of his combat techniques, and skillful execution combos.

Certain bosses not only possess powerful abilities but also have intimidating appearances that can increase the tension among players. Typhon is one such boss whose terrifying looks alone can evoke fear, but players can rely on their powerful Eikonic abilities to defeat him.

This boss encounter consists of multiple stages that you must conquer. Typhon makes an appearance during the main quest known as The Crystals' Curse. This article provides useful strategies to defeat him successfully.

Final Fantasy 16 boss fight guide: how to defeat Typhon

First Phase

1) Eliminate smaller enemies first

Eliminate smaller enemies (Image via Square Enix)

Initially, the boss summons six smaller adversaries. Employ your regular combat strikes or utilize your Eikonic ability to eliminate them. Then, Typhon summons a group of airborne adversaries that unleash elemental blasts upon you.

2) Avoid the large circular rings

Flying enemies and large circular rings (Image via Square Enix)

In addition to summoning these smaller flying enemies, the boss generates sizable circular rings that emit powerful blasts, inflicting substantial damage. Hence, it is essential to evade these large circular rings while dealing with the smaller flying enemies.

3) Laser Beam assault

Laser Beam assault (Image via Square Enix)

After a brief interval, Typhon employs his formidable Laser Beam assault, generating gusts of lightning-infused winds. He also summons a horde of adversaries. Your task now entails defeating these foes while simultaneously evading the Laser Beams to safeguard yourself against the deadly winds.

Typhon not only unleashes a formidable laser beam capable of generating lightning winds but also conjures forceful circular rings that explode moments later, making it difficult to defeat the smaller foes. To overcome these, utilize your Eikonic powers, particularly the Phoenix Shift, to skillfully evade attacks and unleash powerful combos against the group of enemies.

4) Cinematic battle

Cinematic battle (Image via Square Enix)

A cutscene unfolds, revealing an intense cinematic clash with the boss. In this gripping encounter, you must skillfully time your presses of the R1 button to avoid the boss's devastating Lazer Beam assault.

Once you successfully dodge the attack, another cutscene unfolds, displaying Typhon unleashing mighty lightning strikes and forming concentric rings. As the boss launches a fierce Lazer strike, Clive undergoes a remarkable transformation, becoming Ifrit, the formidable Eikon of Fire. With this, the second phase of this extraordinary battle begins.

Second phase

1) Ifrit Eikon vs Typhon

Ifrit Eikon vs Typhon (Image via Square Enix)

The second phase of the battle begins as you take on the role of the Ifrit Eikon against Typhon. When the battle initiates, your main focus should be evading using the Wildfire ability. Initially, the boss will execute a powerful elemental slam towards the ground with a single hand.

2) Utilize the Wildfire ability

Wildfire ability (Image via Square Enix)

Use your Wildfire ability promptly to evade the slam. After the slam, Typhon pauses briefly, allowing you to launch your attacks. Additionally, the boss unleashes two-handed punches and a forceful dash move towards you. Evading the former is simple, but you must once again utilize your Wildfire ability to dodge his dash attacks swiftly.

3) Powerful Lightning Circular ring and bubbles

Powerful Lightning Circular ring (Image via Square Enix)

After a few minutes, the boss creates a large circle ring at a distance, intending to trap you within his attack. To avoid falling into this trap, promptly activate your Wildfire ability, dash towards him, and launch a series of attacks. Subsequently, he unleashes a barrage of lightning bubbles in your direction. The most effective way to evade this is to approach him closely, maneuvering behind his back and launching your attacks.

4) Typhon’s Staggering stage

Typhon’s Staggering stage (Image via Square Enix)

Focus on initiating your attacks against him until he reaches the Staggering stage. Then unleash your potent assaults. Keep delivering a relentless barrage of forceful strikes until his Stagger bar replenishes. Once it does, create distance between yourself and the boss.

He will resume using the one-hand Slam attack. Subsequently, he utilizes both hands to release a devastating Lazer Beam, inflicting substantial damage. Therefore, try to be in an aerial position during this instance.

5) Cutscene

Cutscene (Image via Sqaure Enix)

Following a series of strikes, his health will deplete until he collapses. A cutscene unfolds, revealing a few clones of Typhon surrounding you. As one of them charges towards Ifrit, he skillfully intercepts the attack, initiating a chain reaction in which all the clones merge back into the original Typhon. This signals the beginning of the third phase.

Third Phase

1) Ifrit vs Typhon the Transgressor

Typhon the Transgressor (Image via Square Enix)

The final stage of this battle marks the conclusive phase, where you, in your Ifrit form, confront Typhon the Transgressor, his supreme manifestation. This version of the boss exudes an alpha presence, characterized by his golden-glowing eyes, the emergence of four formidable arms, and stronger abilities beyond his standard form.

2) Powerful laser assaults

Powerful laser assaults (Image via Square Enix)

As the battle commences, he unleashes laser assaults propelled by his fingers. Employ your Wildfire capabilities and swiftly advance towards him. Additionally, Typhon employs teleportation skills to dynamically alter his positions, making it more complex.

3) Avoid the series of attacks

Sizable circular rings (Image via Square Enix)

He generates multiple sizable circular rings that unleash a fierce blast accompanied by intensified thunder strikes. Approach him closely and unleash your attacks, but remain cautious of his four-handed strikes. Essentially, he executes a sequence of potent attacks with his hands.

His Dash move is significantly stronger than its previous iteration and he delivers a forceful slam, utilizing both hands this time, capable of inflicting substantial damage.

4) Demon Wall

Demon wall (Image via Square Enix)

Following a period of time, the boss initiates a powerful assault known as the "Demon Wall," renowned for its immense power and lethality. The Demon Walls are unleashed from both the left and right sides, so attempting to rush towards the boss is not advisable, as they can manipulate the positions of the walls.

Being struck by these walls will result in significant damage. Instead, maintain a safe position and evade once the walls approach you.

5) Bubble projectiles and four-handed strikes

Bubble projectiles (Image via Square Enix)

He then initiates a sequence of bubble projectiles at you, which possess the ability to track your movements and persistently pursue you. To counter this threat, it is crucial to employ agile evasion techniques, such as jumping and swiftly dodging these bubble assaults.

Following this, he employs his four hands to deliver powerful strikes, creating a tornado. Your objective is to evade this onslaught of attacks and subsequently retaliate with your offensive maneuvers.

6) Staggering stage

Staggering stage (Image via Square Enix)

Upon effectively evading his assaults and successfully launching your counterattacks, he will enter into the Staggering Stage. Take advantage of the opportunity to initiate a sequence of attacks against him. Once his Stagger bar is replenished, he rises and retaliates with a flurry of attacks.

He resumes unleashing Demon Wall attacks, so be patient and avoid getting struck by these walls. After skillfully evading his assaults and launching attacks on him, a cinematic battle ensues.

7) Final cinematic battle

Final cinematic battle (Image via Square Enix)

The ultimate Cinematic Battle marks the end of the conflict, where you must press the indicated button on the screen cautiously. Ifrit unleashes his extraordinary assault, Hellfire, bringing the epic showdown to a climactic conclusion. Upon emerging victorious, you will be rewarded with various items, including Magicked Ash, Steelsilk, Sharp Fang, and The Breath of Fire (Flames of Rebirth).

