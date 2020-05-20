How to download GTA 5 for free on laptop

GTA 5 Available for Free on the Epic Games Store

GTA 5 is unquestionably the biggest game in the history of video-games. It is the most valued entertainment property in the world, including movies, music and books, with no property in entertainment being sold more than GTA 5.

GTA 5 Available on the Epic Games Store for Free

Thus, when Epic Games announced that GTA 5 would be included as one of the free games they offer monthly, the gaming community couldn't wait to jump back into Los Santos and replay the game.

There is still a large chunk of the gaming community that has not yet played GTA 5 and this is one of the best times to play GTA 5, especially with its GTA: Online also being included in the free download.

All you have to do is click the download link below, and sign up for an Epic Games account for free and download the game along with Epic Games Launcher.

You can download the game from the Epic Games Store official website, here.

GTA 5 Box Art

GTA 5, which was released in 2013, has still managed to stay relevant through 7 years of gaming, which is an impressive feat. The game has one of the most expansive and rich open worlds that players can sink hours into.

The game's fantastic online component, GTA: Online serves as another huge game unto itself, taking the madness of the single player experience and putting it online. In the process, GTA 5 has become one of the most addictive and in-depth online gaming experience ever.

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack included in the download

GTA: Online Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

The game is available for free till the 21st of May. It includes GTA 5: Premium Edition, meaning players will be able to play the base game as well as GTA: Online and players will have access to the Criminal Enterprise Starter pack, which includes: