PUBG Mobile Korea Season 13

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 13 update has hit the in-game servers and has added a bunch of exclusive rewards like the Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger at Rank 50, and the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100.

Unlike the 0.18.0 update, the Season 13 update is not available on the QooApp but is downloaded automatically in the game. So without further ado, let's get acquainted with the steps to download the PUBG Mobile Korea Season 13 update.

How to download PUBG Mobile Korea Season 13 update

QooApp Download Link: https://bit.ly/2T5z1p1

Download PUBG Mobile Korea Season 13: Toy Playground

PUBG Mobile Korea's Season 13 update can be downloaded, after it gets released, by following the below mentioned steps:

Update the game to its latest version i.e. 0.18.0 version from the QooApp. You can download the QooApp from the link mentioned above.

Open the PUBG Mobile Korea app on your Android or iOS device.

On the loading screen of the game, there will be a small in-game update displayed. The update will start getting downloaded automatically.

It can take around two minutes for the download to get over. The previously locked RP section will get unlocked automatically.

Click on the Royale Pass (RP) icon on the main screen of the game and start completing Season 13 missions!

PUBG Mobile Korea has released two versions of Season 13 Royale Pass that offer different perks.

The first one is the Elite Upgrade Royale Pass that costs 600 UC. After purchasing this pass, players would be able to unlock elite missions.

Elite Upgrade Plus is the second edition of Season 13 Royale Pass that instantly unlocks additional rewards and costs 1800 UC.

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 13 Royale Pass Price

The season 13 update in the Korean version resembles the one in the global version. Here is the teaser shared by PUBG Mobile on YouTube in this regard:

