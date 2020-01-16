How to find eggs for Treasure Hunt event completion in Free Fire

Treasure Hunt event is live

Garena recently launched Treasure Hunt missions during the new year celebration event, which allowed players to earn exclusive rewards just by playing the game. Rallying up on the event, Garena has updated the Treasure Hunt missions and rewards as well. The new Treasure Hunt event is now live along with a new set of rewards, which include components of the Aurous Ascension bundle.

Players can redeem rewards in the Treasure Hunt section, which can be accessed from the home screen of the game. For redeeming rewards, colored eggs (green or red) are required, and these eggs can be earned by simply playing the game. There is a rare chance of finding eggs on a map and similar to the Halloween event, players have to collect as many eggs as possible.

Here is the list of rewards that can be earned in the Treasure Hunt event:

1 green egg- 1000 Gold

3 red eggs- 1 Supply crate

10 red eggs- Aurous Ascension Mask

15 red eggs- Aurous Ascension Beanie

15 red eggs- Aurous Ascension shoes

30 red eggs and 3 green eggs- Aurous Ascension Pants

50 red eggs and 5 green eggs- Aurous AScnesion Jacket

Rewards menu

While the red eggs are currently available in the game, green eggs will only be available after January 19. The event will run until January 22, which will give everyone enough time to reach the milestones.