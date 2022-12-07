As is par for the course for all NFS titles, Need For Speed Unbound is also no stranger to having an extensive list of in-game vehicles that can be unlocked by players. The game has a total of 143 cars that can be customized and unlocked.

Each car is uniquely customisable in the Garage, accessible from both the single player campaign and the multiplayer mode known as Lakeshore Online.

This guide will cover one of the three Dodge Challenger vehicles in the game, the Dodge Charger R/T (1969).

Note: Minor gameplay details regarding Need for Speed Unbound will follow, along with spoilers.

The Dodge Charger R/T (1969) is a B tier vehicle unlockable during the first week of the single player campaign in Need for Speed Unbound

This particular vehicle can be unlocked once gamers progress through the main campaign of Need for Speed Unbound. It can be purchased for a modest $41,500 starting Sunday. The vehicle is purchasable right from the get-go in multiplayer.

Garage customisation of the vehicle (Image via YouTube/JREEL)

Some of the in-game stats of the vehicle are included for reference:

It is a B tier car with a rating of 136.

The Dodge Charger R/T has a top speed of 143 miles per hour (or 230 kilometers per hour).

The automobile can reach from 0 to 60 miles per hour (or 0 to 97 kilometers per hour) in an average 5.4 seconds.

It has a handling of 40% drift along with mixed traction.

It is a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) car.

More information about the Dodge Charger R/T (1969) in real life

The Dodge Charger R/T (road and track) is the sports model for the second generation of B-body chargers. The car comes equipped with a 7.2 liter V8 engine, although there is another variant with a 7.0 liter Hemi V8.

A look at the Dodge Challenger R/T 1969 in real life (Image via Wikipedia)

This iconic vehicle possesses dual exhaust pipes, sports suspension, sports brakes and bumblebee stripes on its rear.

The car was manufactured and produced by Dodge from 1966 to 1978.

What is Need for Speed?

Need for Speed is a racing video game franchise published by Electronic Arts. The franchise has its roots in underground street racing, with players competing against each other while trying to evade the police. It is one of Electronic Art’s oldest and most iconic franchises, ever since its first release titled The Need for Speed in 1994.

The game has been spearheaded by multiple developers, with Criterion Games being the latest developer for Need for Speed Unbound.

The game has since spawned releases across multiple platforms, including mobile ports, and is recognized as one of the most successful video game series of all time, selling over 150 million copies both physically and digitally.

Need for Speed Unbound was officially released worldwide on December 2, 2022. The game was published for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and was met with very favourable reviews. Gamers with access to the Palace Edition however, had access to the game three days before its launch, on November 29.

