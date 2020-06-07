How to increase KD in PUBG Mobile?

This article explains how one can increase their K/D in PUBG Mobile.

With the implementation of the new method of calculating K/D, players have to play aggressively to increase and maintain their K/D.

PUBG Mobile has become synonymous with mobile gaming in India. The popularity of the game has been on the rise ever since its release in 2018. Every player dreams of becoming the best in-game. K/D is an indicator of the performance, and a higher K/D usually means a better player.

How to increase the K/D in PUBG Mobile

#1 Avoid Hot drops

The probability of getting into a gunfight is relatively higher at hot drops. The player that ends up without the gun or armor has higher chances of getting killed in the gunfight reducing their K/D in turn. The player could also get the kills quickly at first if the situation is vice versa. It is a high risk, high return situation.

Hence it better to avoid hot drops if you are trying to increase your K/D.

#2 Play with your squad

Playing with random players doesn’t help as the coordination, communication, and support might not be as good as it would be with your regular team. Without proper support and coordination, getting kills is not easy. Getting kills consistency is necessary to increase the K/D in the new system.

#3 Play aggressively

In the new system of calculating K/D, it doesn’t matter if the player survives throughout the game or not. If the player has very few kills and survives the whole game, it would not increase the K/D. So the players should opt for aggressive strategies if they want to increase their K/D.

For example, if the player wants to maintain the K/D of 3, they would have to kill at least 3 foes every game irrespective of the survival.

How is K/D calculated in the new system?

New K/D System

After the most recent update, the calculation of K/D has changed. In this new system, the K/D is calculated taking in the number of matches played into consideration.

The kill/death ratio is calculated by dividing the total number of kills made by a player by the total number of matches played by him.

K/D = Total Kills/Total Number of Matches

In essence, it can be called as Kills Per Match or KPM.

