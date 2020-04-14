Free Fire for PC: How to play Free Fire on PC without any emulator

A simple guide to install Garena Free Fire on PC without any emulator.

The PC version of the game can be used to enhance one's tactical and close-combat skills.

How to play Free Fire on PC without download?

PC gaming is one of the means of entertainment when it comes to intense battles and high-quality graphics. Among all the genres of gaming, action is presently the popular choice among gamers. If you are into PUBG, Fornite, Dota 2, or COD, then you must also be well aware about Garena Free Fire. With over 500 million downloads, it is the most downloaded smartphone game in the last two years.

Garena Free Fire can also be downloaded on your PC and played just like any of the other PC games. The PC emulator version of the game is also available. Garena Free Fire can be played using any of the PC emulators like Bluestacks or Memy Play.

However, Fire Fire can also be played without using any of the emulators. Let us see how to play Garena Free Fire on a PC without any emulator.

Garena Free Fire PC Version

The PC version of Garena Free Fire has most of the features as the mobile version has. The game begins with parachute landing and loot. Slowly, the zone approaches, and you remain with your 50 enemies inside a circle. The player needs to move into a safe area in a finite duration.

.

Why Garena Free Fire PC?

One of the common reasons for playing PC games is high-end graphics. Just like the graphics in PUBG Mobile emulator that allow players to use HDR HQ settings, Garena Free Fire also comes up with high-quality graphics in the emulator/PC.

Besides, the PC version allows players to have faster movement with keyboard and mouse, providing a touch of pure PC gaming.

.

Download Free Fire without any emulator

Advertisement

Can Garena Free Fire be played without any emulator? The answer to the question is a resounding 'Yes'. Free Fire on PC without any emulator can be performed using Google Chrome as a browser, and adding an extension. Here's how to do the same:

# 1: Open Google Chrome browser, and install the ARC Welder extension from the Chrome store. Click on the highlighted ARC Welder.

# 2: Click on "Add to chrome extension," to start the downloading.

# 3: Use the extension like an emulator for Android games.

# 4: Now, refresh your browser by simply restarting the browser.

# 5: Enable ARC welder, the list of extensions.

# 6: Choose the D drive to save app data.

# 7: Download the Garena Free Fire version.

# 8: Add game via ARC Welder (when asked).

# 9: Click "Test" to run the Garena Free Fire.

The PC experience of Garena Free Fire is generally better than the one experienced on a smartphone. To enhance your tactical and close-combat skills in the game, make use of the PC version of Garena Free Fire.