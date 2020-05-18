How to save your PUBG Mobile account from a 10-year ban?

Save Your PUBG Mobile Account From 10 Years Ban

PUBG Mobile has become a great source of entertainment for many people across the globe. In the game, players can connect with a lot of players from various parts of the world.

But with the increasing number of hackers and cheaters in the PUBG Mobile game, the gaming experience has got severely affected. To combat the same, PUBG Mobile recently released an official statement on banning these cheaters from the game.

In this article, we have discussed some tips to save your PUBG Mobile account from a 10-year ban if you are not playing the game fairly.

When do you get a ban in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile has mentioned about account bans on its official Discord server. In the statement, it said:

PUBG Mobile's official team is fully dedicated to providing you with a fair gaming environment

It means that going forward, any player suspected of cheating in the game would get a direct ban on his account. The said ban would be implemented for 24 hours to seven days as a warning if the player is caught for the first time using cheats or team up for rank push purposes in the game.

Save your PUBG Mobile account from a ten-year ban

The main focus of the PUBG statement was on the teamups in Solo game mode. This is because there are more chances of players doing team-ups in solo rank push to improve their ranking points.

The account ban can go up to ten years if the player is caught using cheats even after receiving the first warning. Additionally, all ranking points of the said player would be reset to the minimum of Bronze V (1200 Points).

Tips to save your PUBG Mobile account from a 10-year ban:

Fair Play

To safeguard your account against any ban, PUBG players should play the game by its rules. Any player using hacks or cheats should stop using them immediately as it ruins the gaming environment as well as the gaming experience of other players.

Avoid Team-Ups

If you are a rank pusher in duo or squad and taking help from a cheater, you must stop immediately. Otherwise, your PUBG Mobile account could be banned very soon.

Also, if you push rank in solo and play while doing team-up with another opponent player, then there are also high chances of you getting banned along with the player you teamed up with.

Using Report Option

How To Report A Hacker

If you are currently doing rank push and encounter any hacker or cheater during a PUBG game, report the said player instantly. It helps the PUBG Mobile team to asses the situation and take necessary actions against any guilty player.

Stay Tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.