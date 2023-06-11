How to unlock Ken's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6

Ken Masters returns in Street Fighter 6 and is ready to face new adversaries in this latest installment of the iconic fighting game franchise. The once-rich fighter is now in hiding after being accused of planning a sinister plot against their family business. This could be the reason why he’s donning such drip in the game. Fans who miss seeing him in his classic look need not worry since it’s still included in SF6 as one of the unlockable costumes.

Street Fighter 6 players are pretty much well-acquainted by now about each fighter having their own unlockable alternate costumes in the game. They may already know how to get it, but it may still be a handful for those new to the game. If you’re the latter, check out these steps on how to unlock Ken’s classic red fighting gear.

Ken Masters’ second attire in Street Fighter 6

Obtaining that sleeveless red gi

Coming in red hot (Image via Capcom)

While it’s a fact that the fastest way to get any of the fighters’ alternate costumes in Street Fighter 6 is via those so-called Fighter Coins, you have to get it using real-world cash. If you have that pretty penny to splurge, you can get a character’s (in this case, Ken) second attire for 50 Fighter Coins.

Nonetheless, if you want to work for it, there are other avenues in getting his classic red gi. The best route is by playing Street Fighter 6’s World Tour which is the game’s campaign mode for single-play.

Unlocking his costume is similar to the rest, as you must reach the maximum Bond level for the fighter/master you wish to obtain. 100 is the max Bond level you want to achieve here, and it’s not difficult to reach.

Maxing out Ken’s Bond level

Accumulating Bond levels within the fighting game is either through joining in battles while you’re still under his tutelage or giving him his favorite item in the game, a Cookbook. You just head to Mexico, look for Merchant Hawker, and purchase the item there. If you’re starting off to build a Bond with him, you’ll need 20 of them to max out the Master’s Bond level.

These Cookbooks can be bought with another in-game currency known as Zenny, which can be earned by playing those mini-games. One of them is the Karate mini-game. The higher the difficulty, the more Zenny you earn. It is also a requisite to unlock the perk known as Pay Day to earn more Zenny every time you play those mini-games in Street Fighter 6.

