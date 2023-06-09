How to unlock Jamie's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6

Jamie Siu is one of the new characters introduced in Street Fighter 6. Just like the prominent figures of the iconic fighting game, he also possesses great move sets that can definitely make him a tough cookie to crack. Fans are pretty much aware of the number of unlockables in the game and the conditions required to obtain them. This includes the characters’ alternate costumes.

Jamie’s default drip within the game is already great, as it is reminiscent of the ones donned by his cousins – Yun and Yang. It will give you another cosmetic option for the character. Check out how to unlock the Peacekeeping Breakdancer’s alternate costume in Street Fighter 6.

Getting Jamie’s other costume in Street Fighter 6

Get this puffer vest if you’re a Jamie main

Street Fighter @StreetFighter When they're living in Metro City, they need the drip to back it up. These costumes for Luke and Jamie match their new street styles in #StreetFighter6 When they're living in Metro City, they need the drip to back it up. These costumes for Luke and Jamie match their new street styles in #StreetFighter6. 🌇 https://t.co/wYmrOYTm9o

His alternate skin in Street Fighter 6 – the Street Jamie skin, is a must-have if you dig the new character. Like any other fighters in the game, you must work it to acquire the aforementioned cosmetic.

You have to build up the Bond between you and debuting character. There are several ways to deepen your connection with the fighter, one of which is giving gifts to your preferred fighter.

Jamie's favorite gift to receive in the game is a Bao Bao Brother Sticker. Per its description, it is a sticker of the famous delivery mascot – Bao Bao Bro. Giving the sticker would raise the current Bond to five out of 100. Once you maxed it out, the Street Jamie skin is yours.

Quick way to earn Zenny in Street Fighter 6

Remember, a single sticker costs 4200 Zenny, which is a bit steep, not to mention that you need 20 of these if you have yet to bond with the new fighter. However, there are several ways to earn this in-game currency.

One of the best ways to earn Zenny is via the Scrap Heap mini-game. You’ll just have to head over to the NPC known as Junkyard Smallz, situated at Abigail’s Scrap Metal which is south of Metro City.

You’ll first experience the mini-game after beating Boluo at the Chinatown rooftop in Street Fighter 6’s third chapter. You have to lay waste to the truck as quickly as possible. To that end, you must be at least level 10 to make it snappy. This will give around 2,500 Zenny every time you trigger the mini-game.

