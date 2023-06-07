How to easily counter Jaime in Street Fighter 6

Jaime is a character making his debut in Street Fighter 6. He is a striker capable of taking down his opponents with his drunken boxing or juggling them through his breakdancing. You might have noticed that the character carries around a gourd with him that he occasionally takes swigs from whenever the opportunity presents itself and that he seems to get more powerful every time he drinks from it.

This is because Jaime does get stronger every single time he drinks with the caveat that he does not start off fights at full strength. If you find that you struggle to keep up with this break-dancing, gourd-swigging, Street Fighter 6 character, this guide is for you.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Getting to know Jaime in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



🤸‍♂️ Likes: Yun, Yang, Dancing, His Grandmother

Hates: Getting Lectured, Arrogance



bit.ly/PreOrderSF6 Jamie, the Peacekeeping Breakdancer.🤸‍♂️ Likes: Yun, Yang, Dancing, His GrandmotherHates: Getting Lectured, Arrogance Jamie, the Peacekeeping Breakdancer.🤸‍♂️ Likes: Yun, Yang, Dancing, His Grandmother😠 Hates: Getting Lectured, Arrogancebit.ly/PreOrderSF6 https://t.co/B1y8QkrpiF

Essentially, Jaime starts at a lower strength level than his full potential. He begins each fight without having full access to his arsenal of moves, and in order for him to get stronger, he will need to drink from his gourd. Each time he drinks, he gets a damage buff, and more of his moves/abilities become accessible to him.

Jaime can either drink from his gourd when there is a break in the action or as a part of some of his combos, as long as he gets the timing right. Despite this fact, he should not be underestimated at the beginning of fights. While he is a little underpowered, he can still deliver a good mix of hard-hitting close-range strikes and quick combos.

Jaime will absolutely enjoy it if he is given time to drink from his gourd so ensure that you aren't giving him this opening. Take the fight to him immediately and do not give him a breather. Push the pace right from the get-go and do not give him any breathing room lest he drinks from his gourd and gets an opportunity to turn the fight around on you.

Characters who are fast and have quick-hitting combos are perfect to use against Jaime. Anyone who has a high-octane offense that relies on blinding speed and can string combos together is a good choice. A fight with Jaime will come down to who can act faster, so picking a character who strikes quickly is vital.

Choosing the right character to counter Jaime

A quick character like Juri has the mobility and the attack speed to outlast Jaime in a striking duel in Street Fighter 6. She has just enough speed and mobility to take the fight to him immediately before he can power himself up.

Another good character to use is Ken. Similar to Juri, he has the ability to get up close and personal with some moves that constantly take him forward. These moves will be especially useful in case Jaime creates space for himself as it allows you to get back on the offensive quickly.

Using these characters while utilizing Street Fighter 6' Drive Rush mechanic is perfect for countering Jaime.

