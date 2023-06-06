Street Fighter 6 Ken complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Street Fighter 6 wouldn’t be complete without Ken Masters. Ryu’s eternal rival, he appears to have fallen on some hard times in the latest fighting game from Capcom. Don’t let his looks fool you, though - he’s still one of the hardest-hitting characters in the game. If you’re a fan of rushing people down and kicking them until they stop moving, he’s the character for you. He’s not especially complex, but there’s a lot of depth to his moveset.

If you want to learn more about Ken in Street Fighter 6, we’ve curated some useful and powerful combos to use from across the internet. As the game evolves and we learn more about the characters, we’ll revisit this.

Street Fighter 6 Ken combo guide

1) Basic/BnB Combos to use on Ken

c.LP > c.LP XX QCK.K+Forward.HK

A nice, easy series of combos courtesy of MIR at VesperArcade, Ken links easily from his crouching Light Punches into several options. In this case, he uses the Jinrai Kick to send your opponent falling back.

Ken is easily one of the strongest World Warriors in Street Fighter 6 right now, and this is only a small taste of his strength.

c.LK > c.LP XX QCB.LK > DP MP

This reminded me a great deal of the older days of Ken. This links a pair of crouching attacks into a light Tatsumaki into a Shoryuken. I remember doing stuff like that in previous games, so I'm glad it's still around.

MP-HP XX KK-QCB.K

A nice easy lead-off from Medium Punch, you link it to Heavy Punch and immediately cancel it into Ken's dash. From there, you hammer the other player with a Tatsumaki, and depending on positioning, you push them to the corner. It should be easy to keep them there with Jinrai kick shenanigans in Street Fighter 6.

You can substitute the Tatsu with Level 2 super for similar results and solid damage.

c.HP XX QCF.HK > Level 2 Super

Canceling Heavy Punch into a Heavy Tatsumaki and then Level 2 Super does incredible damage. On top of that, it's pretty simple to execute. You just carry someone from mid-screen to the corner and leave them a broken shell.

2) Simple Ken combos using Modern Controls

Down.L > c. L XX Down.Auto+SP > SP > SP

There's nothing wrong with using Modern Controls in Street Fighter 6. It's how I currently prefer to play. This set, courtesy of ahmz1404, covers various amazing Ken combos. It starts simple with crouching lights into Auto Super.

Down.M XX Cancel Drive Rush > [Auto+M > M > M] > Forward.SP

This is a flashier combo, and while it doesn't do much damage, it's got interesting setup potential. The cancel drive rush into auto combo leaps over your opponent after knocking them with fiery kicks and follows up with a DP on the other side.

DI [Stun] > j.H, Down.H XX Down.SP > SP XX Down.SP+H

This is one of the most ridiculous, high-damage Modern combos I've seen for Ken Masters in Street Fighter 6. You have to pin them stunned in the corner with Drive Impact to make it work. After a few hits and a powerful super art, your opponent's health bar will have been smashed. It is a solid way to round out a match, for sure.

3) Corner Drive Meter/Drive Impact combos

DI > HP XX QCF.MK-Forward.HK > DP HP

MIR at VesperArcade doesn't slow down with the SF6 tech. For this combo, they point out Jinrai Kick followups might need a delay for certain combos to connect in the corner. If you're noticing this, add a bit of delay to see where the timing lies.

DI > HP XX QCF.KK-Forward.HK > QCF MK-F+HK > DP HP

This Drive Impact combo is so satisfying to watch and perform. You pin the opponent in the corner and juggle them with well-timed Jinrai Kicks. Then, to really put the salt on them, you finish with a Heavy DP. If they have any health left, just do it again, or use other tricky Jinrai kicks.

4) Drive Rush combos for Ken in Street Fighter 6

c.LK > LP XX DR c.LP > c.HP XX KK-QCB K

Drive Rush is a powerful way to extend combos, especially for Mr. Masters in Street Fighter 6. You can slide it into a wide assortment of his existing combos for more damage, like this one. Cancel your lights into another crouching light. Cancel the Heavy into his Dash, and finally, carry them to the corner with your Tatsu. From there, it's a simple matter of using a powerful corner combo to keep them there.

c.MK XX DR c.HP XX KK-LK > c.MP XX QCB.LK DP MP

This combo goes from crouching Medium Kick to canceling into the Drive Rush combo. It's a bit more intricate than the above combo, but it's satisfying to deal that much damage and push someone across the screen and end in the Tatsu/DP link.

5) Whiff Punish, Punish Counter, and Counter-Hit combos

c.LP PC > c.HP XX QCF.HK > DP KK > DP HP

You'll see in many of this character's combos that he crosses up his opponents, ending it with a Dragon Punch on the other side. This is one of those found via a crouching Light Punch Punish Counter.

MP PC > c.HP XX QCB.LK > DP MP

Similar to a previous combo, this builds off a Punish Counter with Medium Punch. Upon connecting, you crouch Heavy, cancel into a Tatsumaki, and end in a Medium DP. It does solid damage and punishes an opponent for getting too bold against you in Street Fighter 6.

As Street Fighter 6 grows and expands, we'll update this with more combos for Ken. If you'd like to share your work with us, please DM me on Twitter with a clip of your combo and the notation.

