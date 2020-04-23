Visit Stage north of 'Sweaty Sands' in Fortnite

Fortnite Travis Scott challenges are the latest trends in the Fornite world. The Travis Scott challenges give players a chance to earn some free gears. One such Travis Scott challenge requires players to locate the stage north of 'Sweaty Sands' in Fortnite.

While a few players successfully manage to find the location, many othe fail to do so. Here's a straightforward guide to locating the stage north of 'Sweaty Sands' in Fortnite.

How to Visit Stage north of 'Sweaty Sands'?

.

The Stage North of Sweaty Sands

While the location has been revealed, the stage is not precisely located north of 'Sweaty Sands' in Fortnite. It means that the stage is somewhere in the north of the 'Sweaty Sands'. The stage is at the north-west corner of the large island that is near the centre of the bay. The site, however, is seen under construction when players visit it in search of the stage.

This trend of locating the stage north of 'Sweaty Sands' helps players commentate the spray and loading screen that gets fulfilled after completing the other Travis Scott challenges.

The Giant Astro Head Locations and Stage North of Sweaty Sands

.

An illustration of the map where all giant Astro head locations are found

The stage north of 'Sweaty Sands' in Fortnite is located near the Giant Astro Head Locations in Fortnite. Players should bounce on all the giant Astro head locations, and visit the stage north of 'Sweaty Sands' in Fortnite. To get the new Travis Skin in Fortnite, one needs to complete the challenges present in the game.

Advertisement

There are five giant Astro head locations in Fortnite. The first giant Astro Head is located on the east side of Sweaty Sands, while the second one is found on the west side of Sweaty Sands. The third giant Astro Head is situated somewhere on a cliff on the north-west side of Sweaty Sands.

The fourth giant Astro Head location is near the coast on the north-west side of Pleasant Park, which is in the middle of the bay. The last giant Astro Head location is situated near the lighthouse, which is present near the event stage.