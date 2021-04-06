How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop in April 2021

Players can purchase a vast range of items, such as costumes, characters, weapons, etc., from the in-game shop using diamonds in Garena Free Fire. Apart from this, diamonds are required to perform some other tasks like changing the IGN.

To acquire diamonds, users must purchase them using real money. And this can be done through top-up websites or in-game. Codashop is most sought-after by players for obtaining the in-game currency due to the additional offers provided by it.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on topping up Free Fire diamonds via Codashop.

Also read: Millions of Indians celebrate a Free Fire Holi together with some of the nation’s biggest stars

Topping up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop in April 2021

Several offers periodically run on Codashop (Image via Codashop)

In addition to the extra rewards provided by Codashop, players don't have to login or register on the website and can directly buy the in-game currency using their Player ID.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds using Codashop:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official Codashop website. The link for it has been provided below:

Official Codashop webpage: Click here

Click on the "Free Fire" option

Step 2: Tap on the "Free Fire" option and enter the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Players must then choose the desired recharge (top-up) and payment method.

Select the recharge and payment

Step 4: After a successful purchase, diamonds will soon be credited to the players’ accounts.

Currently, there are three payment methods available on Codashop for Indian users. They are as follows:

PayTM UPI NetBanking.

Costs of top-up

The following are the prices for the diamond top-ups on Codashop:

Advertisement

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds

- 50 Diamonds INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

- 100 Diamonds INR 240 - 310 Diamonds

- 310 Diamonds INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

- 520 Diamonds INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

- 1060 Diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

- 2180 Diamonds INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Vasiyo CRJ7: Who has better stats in Free Fire?