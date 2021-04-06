Millions of Indians celebrate a Free Fire Holi together with some of the nation’s biggest stars

Free Fire’s recently concluded Holi campaign for India was a massive success! We would like to share some of its key highlights and metrics from the campaign with you.

#DNAMeinDance

The campaign saw a host of content developed especially for the Indian community, involving some of the nation’s biggest stars. Free Fire launched a special Holi music video, “DNA Mein Dance,” which was composed by ace composers Vishal & Shekhar and starred Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan as his in-game character, Jai.

The song was sung by Vishal Dadlani, with lyrics by the legendary lyricist Kumaar, and curated and developed by Universal Music India. The fun music video was loved by the Indian community, garnering 3.7 crore views, and was trending at #1 within a few hours of its launch on YouTube.

This song is available on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, and Wynk, and has been enjoyed by listeners across the country over 60 lakh times.

Taking this up a few notches, Free Fire also activated a large-scale #DNAMeinDance challenge on Instagram with participation from renowned dancers. The challenge generated over 1,000 videos of people grooving to the song and performing the signature #DNAMeinDance hookstep. In particular, check out the videos by Awez Darbar, Piyush Bhagat, and Sakshi Malik.

Takatak users also got the opportunity to do a “Duet With Hrithik,” where participants did the #DNAMeinDance hookstep alongside Hrithik Roshan! The hashtag #DNAMeinDance was trending at #1 on the Takatak platform and witnessed over six crore views in 1 week!

Renowned dance troupe MJ5 also did a stylish dance cover for the #DNAMeinDance song that has garnered over 17 lakh views. Watch the dance cover here: Free Fire x MJ5.

Special Free Fire Holi web series

Free Fire rolled out a three-part web series specially developed for the Indian community. The Game. Set. Match series follows Survivors Jay and Meera, who meet by chance in-game, forge a friendship, and unleash their true colors.

The videos collectively garnered over 60 lakh views across all official social media channels. Watch the episodes here:

Mumbai came alive with Free Fire

As part of the vibrant Holi campaign, Free Fire brought the city of Mumbai alive via giant-sized graffiti artwork of your favorite Free Fire characters.

Watch the video to see the beautiful artwork and behind-the-scenes footage of how it was put together, with a remix of DNA Mein Dance as the background score: Paint The Town In Free Fire.

Visit the following locations in the city to take in the colorful masterpieces:

Located off Western Express Highway – Hanuman Road, opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue, Vile Parle East, next to Beautiful Living mall

Located in Kanjurmarg – Vighnaharta SRA Sahakari Gruhini Sanstha, Maharshi Karve Nagar, Kanjurmarg East

We loved celebrating this beautiful festival of colors with the Indian gaming community. Stay tuned for more, and head to the following links for all the latest updates on Free Fire: