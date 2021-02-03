How to top up Free Fire Diamonds from Codashop in February 2021

Free Fire offers its users an array of exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes, characters, and pets. Most of the items can be procured via diamonds, one of the currencies of the game.

Players desire to obtain such items and hence look for means to top up diamonds. There are several ways by which they can purchase the in-game currency, top-up websites being one of them.

Codashop is one of the most trusted and used websites in the community. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can use websites like Codashop to buy Free Fire diamonds in February 2021.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Pahadi Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire as of 2021?

Topping up Free Fire Diamonds from Codashop in February 2021

Image via Codashop

As mentioned earlier, Codashop is one of the most popular top-up websites used by millions of users from across the world. Players don't have to login/register on this website and can instead directly purchase diamonds via their Player ID.

Moreover, several offers keep running on the website that allow the players to acquire many rewards for free, thus providing them with a better deal for their purchase. Follow the steps given below to top up diamonds from Codashop:

Advertisement

Step 1: First, visit the official website of Codashop. Click on the link given below to do so:

Codashop website: Click here

Step 2: Tap on the "Free Fire" option and enter the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Several diamond top-up options will appear on the screen. Select the recharge/required number of diamonds to purchase along with the payment option.

Step 4: After the payment has successfully been processed, the diamonds will be credited to the account.

Currently, three payment options are available for the Indian users: PayTM, UPI, and NetBanking.

Cost of top-ups on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 240 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

Also read: Free Fire OB26 update: List of major changes to the game