How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop in March 2021

Free Fire diamonds are used to purchase in-game items such as costumes, bundles, skins and more. However, players have to spend real money to obtain these diamonds.
Players use different methods to top up Free Fire diamonds. A large chunk of the community uses top-up websites like Codashop and Games Kharido to do so.
This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can use Codashop to buy Free Fire diamonds in March 2021.
Also read: Popular Free Fire YouTuber leaks all upcoming skins in OB27 version
How can players top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop in March 2021?
Codashop is one of the most popular top-up websites in the world. Players do not need to log in or create an account in this website. They can directly top up diamonds by using their Player ID.
Players can follow the steps given below to buy diamonds from Codashop:
Step 1: Players should visit the official website of Codashop. The link to the website is given below:
Codashop official website: Click here.
Step 2: They then have to click on the "Free Fire" option and enter the Player ID in the text field.
Step 3: Next, players should select the required number of diamonds to top up and choose the desired payment method.
Step 4: After the payment has been successfully processed, diamonds will be soon credited to the players' Free Fire accounts.
Payment options
Codashop currently offers three payment options for Indian users - PayTM, UPI, and NetBanking.
Top-ups available on Codashop
Here are the costs of diamond top-ups in Codashop for Indian players:
INR 40 - 50 Diamonds
INR 80 - 100 Diamonds
INR 240 - 310 Diamonds
INR 400 - 520 Diamonds
INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds
INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds
INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds
Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Titanium Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire in March 2021?