The developers of Free Fire periodically add numerous attractive and alluring in-game cosmetic items. Most can be purchased using Diamonds. However, diamonds have to be acquired by using real money.

Users yearn to obtain such exclusive items and look for ways to acquire Diamonds. There are various means to do this, top-up websites like Codashop being one of them.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can top-up Free Fire Diamonds via Codashop.

How to top up Free Fire Diamonds from Codashop: Price, process, and more

(Image via Codashop)

Codashop is one of the most trusted and used top-up websites. Millions of players use it across the world to purchase numerous in-game currencies. Users are not required to login/register on Codashop and can purchase Diamonds via their Player ID.

Moreover, numerous offers run on the website that provides users with a better deal. Follow the steps below to purchase Diamonds via Codashop:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Codashop. The link for it has been provided below:

Codashop website: Click here

Step 2: Tap on the "Free Fire" option and enter their Player ID in the text field.

Click on the Free Fire option.

Step 3: Numerous diamond top-up options will appear. Choose the required number of diamonds/recharges and the payment option.

Step 4: Diamonds will be credited to the player's account after the payment has successfully been processed.

Three payment options are currently available for Indian users: PayTM, UPI, and NetBanking.

Price of top-up on Codashop

Top-up options on Codashop are given below:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 240 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

