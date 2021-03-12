How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in March 2021

Games Kharido is one of the most popular ways to top up diamonds among Indian Free Fire players.
Many players opt for Games Kharido over other alternatives as it offers a 100% top-up bonus. However, the bonus is only available on the first-time top-up.
This article provides a step-by-step guide to purchasing Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido.
Purchasing Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido
Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds via Games Kharido in March 2021:
Step 1: Players should first visit the official Games Kharido website. The link to the website is given below:
Games Kharido website: Click here
Step 2: They must then log in to the website using either of the two available methods, i.e., Player ID or Facebook.
Step 3: After logging in, various top-up options will appear on the screen. Players should choose the desired number of diamonds.
Step 4: They can click on the ‘Proceed to Payment’ option and make a successful payment. Diamonds will be credited to the player's account.
Payment methods
Indian users have the following three payment options available on Games Kharido:
- PayTM
- UPI
- NetBanking
Top-up prices on Games Kharido for Indian users
Here are the prices of the top-ups on Games Kharido, including the first-time 100% bonus:
- 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 - INR 40
- 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 - INR 80
- 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 - INR 240
- 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 - INR 400
- 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 - INR 800
- 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 - INR 1600
- 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600 - INR 4000
