Like many other games in its genre, PUBG Mobile Lite features in-game currencies that players can use for various purposes.

BC or Battle Coins is the premium currency of this streamlined BR title and is used to purchase various items, including skins, costumes, crates, and more. However, BC isn’t free of cost, and players have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire this currency in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Hence, many users look for ways to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how they can top up this in-game currency.

How to top up PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins (BC) in March 2021

#1 - In-game

In-game BC top up in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players have an option to purchase BC in-game directly. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: They must open PUBG Mobile Lite and click the ‘BC’ icon on top of the screen.

Step 2: Several top-up options would appear on the screen.

Step 3: Gamers can choose the desired amount of BC to purchase and make the purchase via the required payment method.

#2 - Midasbuy

BC top-up on Midasbuy

Midasbuy is another method by which players can top-up the in-game currency. They can follow these steps to buy BC via the official website of Midasbuy:

Step 1: First, players have to visit the official website of Midasbuy here.

Step 2: They then have to select the ‘PUBG Mobile Lite’ option.

Step 3: Lastly, users have to enter their Player ID, choose the required amount of BC to purchase, and the payment method.

After a successful payment, BC would get credited to the accounts of the users.

(Note: The top-up for BC on Midasbuy is only available for selected countries. Also, the cost of BC and payment option varies from country to country)

