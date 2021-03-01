PUBG Mobile Lite features a vast collection of enchanting and premium in-game cosmetics like skins, costumes, and more. Users desire such exclusive items and look for ways to procure them.

The Winner Pass or WP is one of the most desirable assets of this battle royale title. It is the tier-based reward system where users can obtain numerous attractive in-game items and other rewards.

The developers of the game introduce a new Winner Pass every month. Today, the Season 22 WP has commenced, and users have a shot at obtaining several items. There are two paid variants of the pass - Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus - which cost 280 BC and 800 BC.

Aside from the paid versions, the Winner Pass offers players many free rewards. This article looks at all the free WP rewards of the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global version update (Season 22): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards

Here's the list of the free rewards:

Advertisement

WP Rank 1: 500 BP

WP Rank 1: 500 BP

WP Rank 2: 50 Silver

WP Rank 2: 50 Silver

WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 5: Swashbuckler Boots

Advertisement

WP Rank 5: Swashbuckler Boots

WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 7: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 9: 65 Silver

WP Rank 9: 65 Silver

WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 22)

WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 22)

WP Rank 12: 65 Silver

Advertisement

WP Rank 12: 65 Silver

WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 15: Swashbuckler Bottom

WP Rank 15: Swashbuckler Bottom

WP Rank 17: 120 Silver

WP Rank 17: 120 Silver

How to upgrade Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Advertisement

Gamers can follow these steps to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: They can open the game and click the "WP" icon on the screen's right side.

Step 2: Next, users must tap the "Upgrade Pass" option and choose the desired variant

Step 3: A dialog box will pop-up, asking players to confirm the purchase. They may click "OK."

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 release date and time revealed