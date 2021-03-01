PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global version update (Season 22): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

The game was specifically made for players with low-end devices. It only requires 600 MB of free device space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

PUBG Mobile Lite's developers bring periodic updates to the game to enhance the player’s overall gaming experience, with the latest iteration being 0.20.1.

The Season 22 Winner Pass commenced today, i.e., March 1, and players have an opportunity to get their hands on various exclusive items.

This article looks at how players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite - 0.20.1 on their Android devices using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global version update (Season 22) via APK file

Players who have the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly update to the latest version in-game. However, those who do not have it can first download the 0.20.0 version and then update to 0.20.1.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The link to the website is provided below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They then have to click on the ‘Download APK’ button. The download will soon begin.

Step 3: Next, players have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation process is complete, they can open PUBG Mobile Lite.

Once the in-game patches are complete, players will be able to enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The APK file size is around 575 MB, so players must ensure that they have sufficient space on their mobile devices before downloading it. The size of the in-game update varies depending upon the device.

