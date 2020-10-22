Most of the online mobile battle royale games on Play Store consist of currencies that the players can use to purchase items. For one of the world's favourite mobile games, Free Fire, the in-game currency is known as diamonds. Many players wish to top-up diamonds to purchase several exclusive items like costumes, bundles and more. However, the ingame method is not the only way to top-up diamonds, there are several third party authorised websites, that provide diamonds at a discount for the game.

Codashop and Games Kharido are two of the most popular top-up websites in India. This article provides you with a step-by-step guide on how to buy diamonds from Codashop and Games Kharido.

Also read: Three best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

How to top-up Diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in Free Fire

#1 Games Kharido

GamesKharido (Image Credits: Gameskharido.in)

Here are the steps by which players can top-up diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: First, you would have to open the official website of Games Kharido. Click here to visit the site

Step 2: Click on the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in using your Free Fire ID or Facebook account.

Advertisement

Log-in options

Step 3: Several top-up options will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Diamonds will be added to the Free Fire account after making a successful payment.

Here are the prices of all the top-ups on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

#2 Codashop

Codashop (Image Credits: Codashop)

Follow these steps to purchase diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Codashop here.

Step 2: Select ‘Free Fire,’ the top-ups available on the website will appear on the screen.

Various top-ups appear on the screen

Advertisement

Step 3: Lastly, click on the number of diamonds to procure and make a successful purchase.

Here the top-ups available on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

Also Read: How to search for a player’s Free Fire ID