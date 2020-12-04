Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game cosmetics like costumes. Most of these exclusive items can be purchased from the store via diamonds, one of the currencies of the game. However, users cannot obtain them for free and would have to spend money from their own pockets to procure them.

There are several methods by which players can purchase the in-game currency. Games Kharido is one of the most popular top-up websites.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the players can top-up diamonds from Games Kharido.

Also Read: How to get Free Fire diamonds for free in December 2020?

How to top-up Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido in December 2020

GamesKharido (Image Credits: Gameskharido. in)

Games Kharido is one of the most popular and trusted websites for buying diamonds for Free Fire. It even offers users a 100% bonus on the first top-up. The following are the steps by which the players can purchase diamonds from the site:

Step 1: Visit the website of Games Kharido. Users can click here to visit the site.

Step 2: Players have to select the "Free Fire" option and log in either using their Free Fire ID or Facebook account.

Advertisement

Log In options

Step 3: Several top-up options will appear. Choose the required amount of diamonds to purchase.

Step 4: The diamonds will be credited to the accounts of the users upon making a successful payment.

Top-up options

Following are the prices of all the top-ups on the website:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

(As mentioned above, the bonus amount of diamonds are only on the first purchase)

Currently, three payment options are available for Indian users:

PayTM Netbanking UPI.

Advertisement

Also Read: OP Vincenzo vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?