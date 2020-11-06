How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in India: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Diamonds in Free Fire are used to purchase most exclusive items like characters, pets, and gun skins. Players can also use this in-game currency to buy the Elite Pass, which is the game's tier-based reward system.
However, diamonds aren’t free, and users need to spend real money to procure them. Top-up websites like Games Kharido can be used to buy this currency.
In this article, we provide a detailed guide to top-up diamonds from this site.
How to recharge Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in India
Games Kharido is one of the most used and trusted top-up websites. Currently, it has an offer that provides players with a 100% bonus on the first top-up. Here are the steps by which users can recharge diamonds from this site:
Step 1: They can visit the official website of Games Kharido or click here.
Step 2: Players need to choose the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in via Facebook/Free Fire ID.
Step 3: Several top-up options appear on the screen, and they can select the required number of diamonds to purchase.
Step 4: Users can make a successful purchase using the desired payment option, and the diamonds will soon be credited to their accounts.
For Indian users, there are three payment options available:
- PayTM
- UPI
- Net Banking
Here are all the different top-ups present on the Games Kharido:
- INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50
- INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100
- INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310
- INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520
- INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060
- INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180
- INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600
Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!