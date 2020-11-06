How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in India: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Diamonds in Free Fire are used to purchase most exclusive items like characters, pets, and gun skins. Players can also use this in-game currency to buy the Elite Pass, which is the game's tier-based reward system.

However, diamonds aren’t free, and users need to spend real money to procure them. Top-up websites like Games Kharido can be used to buy this currency.

In this article, we provide a detailed guide to top-up diamonds from this site.

How to recharge Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in India

The official website of Garena Free Fire

Games Kharido is one of the most used and trusted top-up websites. Currently, it has an offer that provides players with a 100% bonus on the first top-up. Here are the steps by which users can recharge diamonds from this site:

Step 1: They can visit the official website of Games Kharido or click here.

Step 2: Players need to choose the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in via Facebook/Free Fire ID.

Log in on the website

Step 3: Several top-up options appear on the screen, and they can select the required number of diamonds to purchase.

Top-ups and payment options on Games Kharido

Step 4: Users can make a successful purchase using the desired payment option, and the diamonds will soon be credited to their accounts.

For Indian users, there are three payment options available:

PayTM UPI Net Banking

Here are all the different top-ups present on the Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

