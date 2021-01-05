Create
How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in January 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Almost all exclusive items in Free Fire can be purchased by players using diamonds (Image via ff.garena.com)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 05 Jan 2021, 07:56 IST
Feature
Like most battle royale games, Garena Free Fire offers its players an extensive assortment of in-game cosmetic items. The developers have also incorporated several unique features into the game like characters and pets with special abilities/skills.

Nearly all the exclusive items in Free Fire can be purchased by players using diamonds, which is one of the in-game currencies. However, these diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money to acquire them.

Top-up websites like Games Kharido and Codashop are some of the best ways to buy Free Fire diamonds.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to top-up diamonds from Games Kharido as of January 2021.

How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido

The cost of diamonds on Games Kharido is similar in-game and on Codashop (Image via Games Kharido)
Games Kharido is one of the most popular websites to top-up diamonds in Free Fire. It offers players a 100% diamond bonus on their first top-up.

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds from the Games Kharido website:

Step 1: Players can click here to visit the official website of Games Kharido.

Step 2: They should next click on the Free Fire option. A dialog box will appear, prompting them to choose the log-in method, i.e., through Facebook or Free Fire ID.

Login via either of the methods
Step 3: After players log in with the desired method, several top-up options will appear.

Step 4: They will have to choose the required top-up and make the payment with a suitable method. There are three methods available for Indian users – PayTM, UPI and Netbanking.

Choose the required top-up option
After the payment is successful, diamonds will be credited to your account.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

