How to top-up Free Fire Diamonds in January 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Garena Free Fire. Players can use them to purchase numerous items like skins, costumes, and more. However, diamonds aren’t free, and the users would have to spend real currency to acquire them.

Many users don't know how to top-up Free Fire diamonds. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can purchase diamonds in Free Fire in January 2021.

Also read: New Beaston pet in Free Fire: All you need to know

Step-by-step guide to top-up Free Fire Diamonds in January 2021

Here are a few ways through which the players can top-up diamonds:

#1 In-game

Players can directly purchase diamonds in-game by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the "Diamond" icon, as shown in the picture below:

Advertisement

Click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: They would then have to choose the required number of diamonds to purchase.

Select any of the top-ups

Step 3: Lastly, make the payment via any of the options that they have added on the Google Play Store.

#2 Games Kharido

Players can follow these steps to purchase diamonds from the Games Kharido website:

Step 1: They have to visit the official website of Games Kharido here.

Step 2: Tap the "Free Fire" option and log in using either of the options.

Log in on the website

Step 3: Several top-ups will appear. After a successful payment, diamonds will soon be added to the Free Fire accounts of the players.

Top-up options

Advertisement

#3 Codashop

Following are the steps to top-up diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Visit the official webpage of Codashop and tap on the “Free Fire” option.

Tap on the Free Fire option

Step 2: Next, they would have to enter their Free Fire ID and select the desired top-up and payment option.

Select the required recharge and payment option

Step 3: Upon successful payment, the diamonds would be credited to their accounts.

Users must never use any illicit ways to acquire diamonds like the Free Fire unlimited diamond generator tool, as they are illegal and against the Terms of Service of Garena. If found guilty, their accounts will be permanently suspended.

Advertisement

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: Ankush FREEFIRE vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?