New Beaston pet in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game developed and published by Garena for Android and iOS devices. It has a number of distinctive features that set it apart from other battle royale games on the mobile platform.

Characters and pets are two of the most exciting features in Free Fire. They are not only available for cosmetic purposes as they also influence the gameplay.

Beaston is the latest addition to the list of pets in Free Fire. The pet was also available in the Free Fire OB25 Advance server.

Beaston pet in Free Fire

The in-game description of Beaston reads:

"Don't judge by his looks. He has a soft heart."

Skill

Beaston Pet

Beaston's skill is called 'Helping Hand'. It increases the throwing distance of grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke grenades by 10% at the initial level. With the rise in the pet's level, the skill is first enhanced to 20%. At the highest skill level, the throwing distance is buffed by 30%.

With Beaston, players will be able to make use of throwables more effectively.

Skin

Great White Beaston pet

Like every other pet, Beaston has a unique pet skin called Great White Beaston.

Some regions also feature a Blazing Beaston skin.

How to obtain the Beaston pet

Beaston top-up event in Indonesia

In the Indonesian region, players can obtain the Beaston pet as a top-up reward for purchasing 140 diamonds. However, this does not mean that it can be obtained from the top-up event in other regions.

The Beaston pet is yet to be made available in the Indian region.

