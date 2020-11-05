How to top-up Free Fire diamonds in November 2020: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Diamonds in Free Fire are used to purchase items such as characters, pets, bundles, fashion items and weapon crates from the in-game store. However, players have to spend money to obtain this in-game currency.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how to top-up diamonds in Free Fire.

How to top-up Free Fire Diamonds in November 2020

#1 In-game top-up

In-game top-up

Players can directly top-up diamonds in-game. Follow the steps given below to do so:

Press the diamond icon

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Diamond’ icon located at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear on the screen. Select the top-up amount and make the payment via the option of your choice.

After the payment is successful, you will receive the diamonds in the game Enter the ID and select the diamond top-up

Step 3: After the payment is successful, the diamonds will be credited to your account.

Players can obtain the ‘Joseph’ character for free on the first top-up.

#2 Codashop

Coda shop (Image Credit: Codashop.com)

Codashop is one of the most trusted websites to top-up diamonds in Free Fire. The website has several offers which provide players with additional benefits. Follow the steps given below to top-up diamonds using Codashop:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Codashop. You can also click here to visit the website.

Enter the ID and select the diamond top-up

Step 2: Select the ‘Free Fire’ option. Various diamond top-up options will appear.

Step 3: Enter the Free Fire ID and choose the required top-up. Make the payment via the desired payment method. After the payment is successful, the diamonds will be added to your account.

#3 GamesKharido

GamesKharido

Players can also purchase Free Fire diamonds from GamesKharido. Follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Visit the GamesKharido website. You can also click here to visit the website.

Login with Facebook or Free Fire ID

Step 2: Click on Free Fire and log in with your Facebook account or your Free Fire ID.

Select the top-up and make the payment.

Step 3: Select the top-up package and make the payment.

The diamonds will be credited to your account soon after the payment is completed successfully.

Membership in Free Fire

Apart from these methods, players can also get diamonds via Memberships

Note: This article is for beginners, and while these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for such 'newbie' tips and tricks!

