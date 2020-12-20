How to top-up Garena Free Fire Diamonds from Codashop in December 2020?

Like most games of the battle royale genre, Garena Free Fire features in-game currencies that can be used to purchase a variety of items like costumes, skins, characters, and more. Diamonds being the premium currency of the game.

However, diamonds aren’t free, and users would have to spend money from their own pockets to attain them. Top-up websites like Codashop and Games Kharido are one of the means by which the users can purchase diamonds.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop.

Step-by-step guide for topping-up Garena Free Fire Diamonds from Codashop

As mentioned earlier, Codashop is one of the most popular top-up websites. Several offers run on the website, which provide the users with a better deal. Here are the steps by which the users can purchase diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Players have to first visit the official website of Codashop. They can do so by clicking here.

Step 2: Top-ups for several games and apps would then appear on the users' screen. They have to then tap on the "Free Fire" option, as shown in the picture below:

Click on the "Free Fire" option

Step 3: Numerous diamond top-up options will then appear. Players will next have to choose the required number of diamonds to top-up and select the payment option.

Select the number of diamonds and the payment option

Step 4: The diamonds will be credited to the players’ accounts after the payment is successfully processed.

Currently, Codashop provides Indian users with three payment methods - PayTM, UPI, and NetBanking.

Top-up options available on Codashop

Following are the prices of the various top-ups of diamonds on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

